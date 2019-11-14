Moving to Main Street in Old Town Warrenton will give Crown Units greater visibility, its owner believes.
Crown Units, a wig and beauty supply shop with a hair cutting and styling salon, was in the Warrenton Towne Centre for nine years. It flourished, but owner Dionne Logan said, “I do like Main Street. I’ve seen a lot more traffic so far.” Logan cut a ceremonial ribbon on Nov. 14 outside the shop at 81B Main St.
Mayor Carter Nevill and Charity Furness, executive director of Experience Old Town Warrenton, each held an end of the ribbon while Logan did the cutting.
Nevill hailed the arrival of shop in Old Town that serves the daily needs of customers.
Logan has a staff of two. The shop serves the needs of men as well as women, she noted. She has a selection of “hair units” (hair pieces) for men as well as wigs for women, nail and skin care products.
Logan provided refreshments, offered giveaways and held a raffle to mark the ceremonial opening.
Crown Units is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Crown Units has a website at angelsofbeauti.com.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.