CROSS COUNTRY: Fauquier’s Scott and Paccassi stand out at massive Oatlands meet

Saturday's 2021 Oatlands Invitational cross country meet featured many of the leading harriers from the Mid-Atlantic area and beyond.
Led by a pair of Fauquier Falcons, several county runners registered high tier performances against hundreds of runners in the varsity A races.
Sophomore Cassidy Scott ran to the eighth slot in a field of 301 runners with her time of 19 minutes, 11 seconds for the 5,000-meter course. Fellow Falcon Peter Paccassi also had a strong day by placing 24th out of 361 entries in the top boys race with a time of 17:07.
Juliette Whitacre of Mount De Sales Academy (Catonsville, Md.) won the girls race at 17:58, while the boys individual title went to McLean's Xavier Jemison in 16:01.
Both Kettle Run teams also ran in the A level races. The Cougars’ top performances came from Kendall Schlueter (72nd, 21:36) and Noah Lenkey (191st, 19:11).
Fauquier coach Quentin Jones said the meet was positive on several fronts. "Besides getting after it and competing, the kids bonded a lot on a tough course," Jones said.
Jones noted some quality lessons were taught.
"A couple of kids got out a little too slow. That was a learning experience because they had to make up a lot of ground to make up," Jones said. "Then some others came out on top. Even some of our younger kids got out well, and they stayed up there."
When asked if his teams are on track, Jones responded, "We are doing well. Are we a complete team yet? No.
"We've got to stay healthy and get a lot of training in," he added, pointing to Saturday's meet. "I don't think we set the world on fire, but I think our kids were very positive. That made it a good day."
Tuscarora edged Battlefield, 204-208, for the girls title among 41 schools with Urbana (Md.) third at 236. Fauquier's girls were 17th (476 points) and Kettle Run 33rd (775).
The boys title went to Loudoun Valley (110) ahead of James Wood (151) and Churchill (Md.) (226) in the 54-team field. Fauquier finished 32nd (807) and Kettle Run 51st (1309).
Joining Scott for the Falcon girls were Kiki Wine (55th, 21:05), Mackenzie Hodul (94th, 22:01), Meme Merchant (201st, 24:12) and Natalie Phillips (211th, 24:25).
For Kettle Run, Maria Gaytan (141st, 22:54), Alyssa Julaton (221st, 24:37), Emily Dever (234th, 24:58), Sarah Martin (243rd, 25:10), Kaiya Stone (245th, 25:12) and Ashley Peterson (285th, 28:19) completed the entry.
Jonas Reutzel (161st, 18:58), was the No. 2 Falcon boy ahead of Hans Burch (176th, 19:04), Nick Warren (231st, 19:33), Conner Mollberg (232nd, 119;33), Joe Frisk (252nd, 19:47) and Evan Hunter (297th, 20:25).
Other Kettle Run runners were Sean Kersey (255th, 19:49), Owen Mullins (280th, 20:12), Lyle Beard (292nd, 2:23), Christopher Robinson (322nd, 20:48), Aiden Hill (338th, 21:16 (21:16) and Sebastian Gaytan (340th, 21:23).
James Wood downs Falcons, Cougars
James Wood joined Fauquier Sept. 8 for a tri-meet at Kettle Run, and the Colonels came away with easy victories in both races.
James Wood's girls won with 19 points, followed by Kettle Run (41) and Fauquier (68). On the boys side, the Colonels had 21 to 49 for Fauquier and the Cougars 54.
James Wood's Lauren Beatty topped the girls field in 21:27. Schleuter (24:17) was the first Cougar in fourth, with Meme Merchant (14th, 26:44) leading Fauquier.
Colonel Ethan Pratt was the boys gold medalist at 19:06. Kettle Run's Owen Mullins (fourth, 19:20) and Falcon Jonas Reutzel (fifth, 20:16) were the best local boy runners.
