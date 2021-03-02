Croson's TD helps Fauquier football end 14-game losing streak to Liberty

In 2016 Fauquier fumbled late in the game, lost a lead and eventually lost the Bird Bowl to archrival Liberty, 28-27.
On Monday night in Bealeton with the win all but locked up, there would be no fatal Falcon mistake.
With 12 seconds left, senior quarterback J.T. Diehl took a snap on his own 14-yard line and took a knee to close out Fauquier’s 21-14 win over Liberty.
Fauquier’s emotional win ended a 14-game losing streak to their county rival dating back to 2007 when Fauquier beat Liberty 17-14 in the season opener.
Falcon players rushed Liberty’s field in joy, while Eagles coach Travis Buzzo gathered his players and gestured at the scoreboard.
“It was a big win indeed. It gives us a belief and purpose that we now have to utilize,” said Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter. “The biggest thing is we competed. I told the kids, ‘If we start competing the win is going to be up for grabs. If we don’t compete we’re gonna get drilled, hammered.’ We told the kids to celebrate now, but you’re only as good as our next game. Be happy on your walk to the bus.”
The Falcons’ winning points came when offensive lineman Wyatt Croson fell on a Diehl fumble about three yards into the end zone with 2:09 left. “The leprechaun was in our pocket. Both teams got some breaks, that’s how the ball bounces,” said Buckwalter.
Fauquier displayed a swarming defense and passion that could make them a trendy pick to win the five-team Northwestern District in the short six-game season. “I’m not getting into that. But this legitimizes what the kids have been doing,” said Buckwalter. “This shows they can compete with a very, very good football team. Liberty is the defending district champ. Our kids know they can play now, this shows the results.”
The first of two meetings between the teams, this was a non-conference game, with the 36th Bird Bowl a conference matchup set for April 2 at Liberty. Liberty’s Bird Bowl streak remains at 17 straight over Fauquier, which last won in 2002.
Fauquier is now 2-0 for the first time since 2007 when it finished 8-3 and faces Kettle Run (1-0) Saturday at 3 p.m. in another game moved to Liberty’s artificial turf in Bealeton.
Monday’s game was hard-hitting and physical. Never pretty, it saw two defenses slug it out on a windy 44-degree night.
Liberty played without star quarterback Dylan Bailey, out with a sprained ankle. Senior Sammy Morouse played a gritty game in his absence, producing numerous accurate passes and leading the Eagles downfield in a valiant late comeback attempt.
Morouse finished 18 for 28 for 242 yards and 75-yard TD to Austin Jacobs. Colin Cooper caught seven passes for 58 yards and Jordan Hicks caught three for 33 yards.
Meanwhile, Diehl was the catalyst for the Falcons, finishing 9-of-17 for 99 yards and a 25-yard TD to Ky’lil Kiawu. Diehl also ran 27 times for 81 yards and a TD. He was sacked four times for 24 yards in losses.
Fauquier never trailed, but watched Liberty come back to tie it twice and threaten in the closing moments.
Fauquier took a 7-0 lead on Diehl’s 1-yard QB keeper with 8:09 left in the second quarter.
Liberty tied it at 7-7 on its next possession as Morouse drilled a 75-yard TD strike to Austin Jacobs. The junior tight end made a juggling catch near midfield, overpowered two tacklers, found himself clear and raced almost 50 yards into the end zone, reaching the goal-line just as Falcon John Bynaker caught him.
Fauquier regained the lead on Diehl’s 25-yard TD pass to Ky’lil Kiawu on a fade route with 1:39 left in the second. Liberty tied it at 14-14 early in the fourth. A.J. Johnson appeared to score on a 1-yard run, but lost the ball with an Eagle recovering in the end zone. It was unclear which Eagle was credited with the TD.
Fauquier’s winning fourth quarter drive broke a 14-14 tie. Taking over at their own 49-yard line with 5:11 left after a Liberty fumble, the Falcons were thrown for losses several times by a harassing Eagle defense.
But Diehl hit Evan Jackson for 22 yards on third down, and Austin Fernandez went low for a clutch 19-yard catch to reach the LHS 21. “The biggest play of the game was made by a young man who only came out for football his senior year. It’s a credit to Austin Fernandez to make that huge catch to continue the drive,” said Buckwalter.
An 8-yard Diehl run and two Liberty penalties helped the Falcons reach the 1-yard line.
On the next play, the Falcons muffed the snap into the end zone, where Croson fell on the loose ball. “I don’t think he got the snap clean,” said Buckwalter of Diehl’s fumble.
Marouse led the Eagles downfield in the closing moments hitting Colin Cooper four times, but the drive ended with an 8-yard completion to Keegan Shipe at the 14 falling two yards short of a first down.
The game was played as a FHS home game with FHS personnel manning the gates, handling the PA system and the FHS marching band performing the anthem and at halftime.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 at Fauquier, but moved to Liberty due to the drier artificial field. The date was also moved back two days after Fauquier’s season opening win against Culpeper was also pushed back.
