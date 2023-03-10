Opening a winery was a longtime dream for Tom Herrity and his wife, Deanna Fioresi Herrity. Their plan began to firm up in 2014, when they purchased 200 acres in Linden.
Tom Herrity, 60, a lifelong Virginia resident whose career has included roles as grassroots lobbyist and co-founder of an IT company, says he’s always had a passion for wine.
When they were looking for a property for the winery, they “listened to everybody” about the best land conditions and “landed in the sweet spot” with their location because its slope, elevation and south-facing orientation made it the perfect choice for their crops, Tom Herrity said.
They planted 10 acres in 2016 and have planted more every year since. “We’re up to 23.6 acres under vine now” and hope to get up to 35, Tom Herrity said.
Since the wines are all made from estate-grown grapes, “it’s kind of a painful process,” he said.
The vineyard had its first harvest in 2018. Resident winemaker and Tom Herrity’s brother-in-law, Dominick Fioresi, took the grapes to Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, where he was able to “custom crush” their harvest and yield 70 cases.
“It was a horrible year,” Tom Herrity said of 2018, due to weather conditions.
The drive was 120 minutes each way, Fioresi said.
“It was a labor of love,” Fioresi said.
Fioresi now has his own home on Crimson Lane between the winery and vineyard where he can “babysit our wines a lot better,” Tom Herrity said.
Fioresi grew up with wine, he said, recalling his grandfather making wine in the basement since he “was old enough to walk.” Fioresi began his official winemaking career in 2009 as an apprentice of Jim Law at Linden Vineyards and has crafted at various Fauquier wineries for the past 13 years.
Since 2018, they have been holding their wines in bond and building an inventory, which they now plan to share with the public. Crimson Lane Vineyard opened its tasting room for the first time on Thursday, March 2.
“We want to create a wine community,” Tom Herrity said, where people come to learn the story behind the wine and enjoy the views of the Blue Ridge Mountain landscape, which features a portion of the Appalachian Trail.
“My wife calls it magic time, when the sun sets on the mountains,” he added.
Crimson Lane’s 10,000 square-foot building was designed by Howard Backen, who’s renowned for his wineries across the United States. Most are in the Napa area of California.
Crimson Lane is Backen’s first facility on the East Coast, said Tom Herrity.
It was a bit of a challenge to “bring the outside in” to the building, like they do in California wineries, Tom Herrity said, “since we have four robust seasons here.”
But they are pleased with the results—despite being somewhat “over budget,” he said.
“We did a re-design during the pandemic to spread things out” and give people more space, he said.
The winery’s production building, originally planned to accompany the tasting room, was placed elsewhere on the three-parcel, 200-acre estate. A home for the vineyard and crew manager, Rumaldo Chavez, and six fellow crewmembers also adorns the property.
Once the design was complete, a local project architect executed the project, while Deanna Herrity selected the furniture, lighting and other décor. The mother of four used her talents and degree in fine arts to make the space luxurious, Tom Herrity said.
Plush, cobalt blue seating, white marble tables and natural elements such as wood and stone were combined to make the space feel inviting, even though it’s “modern leaning,” said Deanna Fioresi Herrity, 53.
“I hope it feels like a long hug, the kind you don't want to end,” she said.
The couple has been working so diligently to get the winery open that they neglected to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, Tom Herrity said.
Crimson Lane Vineyards is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
At all other times, “this goes back to being my home,” Tom Herrity said.
Reach Sonda Anzalone at Sondra.abel@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.