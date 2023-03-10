Crimson Lane Vineyard owners Dominick Fioresi Deanna Fioresi Herrity Tom Herrity

Winemaker Dominick Fioresi and owners Deanna Fioresi Herrity and Tom Herrity enjoy their wines and the views at Crimson Lane Vineyards.

 Courtesy
Crimson Lane Vineyard winery outdoor view tr.jpg

Stone excavated from the site of Crimson Lane Vineyard is featured in the lower façade of the new 10,000-square-foot, adults-only winery. The building was designed by Howard Backen, who has designed wineries in California.
Crimson Lane Vineyard winery club room.jpg

Deanna Fioresi Herrity said she used a combination of natural textures to create a comfortable but luxurious environment throughout the winery, including the clubhouse.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.