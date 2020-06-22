All three defendants charged with conspiring to kill Kelly Gray of Bealeton on June 18 appeared in General District Court – via video feed – for the first time this morning. The criminal complaint in the case states that after first asking someone else to commit the murder, Melody Dawn Glascock stabbed Kelly Gray to death at her home on Village Center Drive in Bealeton, accompanied by James Samuel Embrey and his mother Maria Dawn Embrey.
Glascock, 54, of Linden is charged with first degree murder, destroying evidence, conspiracy to commit murder and soliciting to murder. This last charge is one that has not been reported previously.
Maria Embrey, 40, and James Embrey, 20, both of Stephens City, have been charged with conspiring to commit murder.
The criminal complaint begins, “The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office received information from a concerned citizen that Melody Glascock contacted them on June 18 and asked them to commit the murder of Kelly Gray by stabbing. The concerned citizen declined the offer and reported the incident to law enforcement” after the first report of the murder was made public.
James Hartman of the FCSO said that “we started receiving tips almost immediately after making the first press release and social media post.”
The complaint adds, “A second concerned citizen contacted the FCSO and stated they were approached by Melody Glascock on June 18 and asked for a knife to commit the murder of Kelly Gray. The citizen declined and reported the incident to law enforcement.”
Surveillance footage has since placed Glascock at the location where she allegedly talked to the second citizen, said the complaint. She was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes in the footage.
The criminal complaint states that Glascock later confirmed to law enforcement that she made those requests of the two citizens.
The complaint reads that at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the murder, Melody Glascock was in a Fauquier County store where she purchased a large knife, a clerk told police. The size and type of knife was consistent with the one that was used to stab Kelly Gray.
Both Embreys told police that they accompanied Glascock when the knife was purchased, according to the criminal complaint. They then drove to Gray’s apartment. The Embreys told police that James Embrey stood watch on the stairwell while Glascock and Maria Embrey went inside Gray’s home. Maria Embrey told police that Glascock was holding a plastic bag containing a knife, according to the complaint document.
Glascock approached Gray in her bedroom and closed the door, Embrey said in the complaint. Embrey then left the apartment and joined her son on the stairwell to “look out” for the victim’s husband should he return while Glascock was in the apartment, the complaint said.
Following the stabbing, James and Maria Embrey told law enforcement officers they traveled together back to Glascock’s house, disposing of evidence along the way, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint also states that the Embreys said that Glascock told them she killed Gray.
Surveillance footage shows Glascock arriving at her home in Linden at 7:36 p.m. in the same clothes she was wearing in the earlier video footage, the complaint reads.
According to the footage, the Embreys arrived with Glascock and later left with her; at that time, she was wearing different clothes, a grey T-shirt and orange shorts, the complaint read. James Embrey was seen carrying the first set of clothes, which he put on the back seat of a black Ford Flex, said the complaint.
Court hearing
On Monday morning, General District Court Judge Greg Ashwell spoke with each of the defendants. Both of the Embreys are being held in the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester. Ashwell determined that Maria Embrey was receiving SNAP and Medicaid benefits, so was eligible for a court-appointed lawyer. Jessica Clay of Gainesville was appointed.
James Embrey said he did not understand the question when Ashwell asked if he was in a position to hire a lawyer, then asked why he would need a lawyer. Ashwell explained that he would be facing considerable prison time if convicted, and that a lawyer would be necessary. The younger Embrey receives Medicaid benefits, so is also eligible for a court-appointed lawyer.
Ashwell spoke to Glascock as well, who is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. He appointed Fauquier County attorney Mark Williams as Glascock’s attorney after she confirmed that she receives SNAP and Medicaid benefits.
Preliminary hearings for all three defendants are scheduled for Oct. 15 at 1. p.m.
