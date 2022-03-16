Crash victim claims 'Victory' over head injury thanks to new advanced EMS interventions

Rob Moore shouldn’t be alive.
On the night of April 22, 2021, Moore’s 2004 Nissan Maxima careened off Piney Mountain Road near Orlean. Then 23 years old, the young airplane mechanic had bought the car just two weeks earlier, paying $600 and naming it “Doom Ship,” an inside joke among his friends.
That night, he had dinner with his parents and then drove to Warrenton to see some friends. He was driving back to his home near Hume when he crashed. A passerby later saw signs of a crash and called 911. It’s hard to determine exactly how much time had elapsed since the crash, but it could have been nearly an hour based on reported power outages due to the power line that came down as the result of the crash.
Fauquier County EMS Capt. Matt Shields and EMT Jennifer Morris were at the paramedic station in Warrenton; they responded in one of the county’s specialized EMS command vehicles. EMS Lt. Will Dunn and EMT Andrew Hulvey responded from the Orlean fire station with an ambulance. They all arrived at the scene about the same time, a few minutes after midnight. Capt. Gordon Mackison and Battalion Chief Fred McEvilly arrived from Orlean soon afterward.
The first responders rushed to locate the car and any potential victims of the crash and saw a downed telephone pole about 100 yards from the road. Their vehicles’ powerful headlights couldn’t illuminate enough of the field to find the vehicle in the darkness, so they got out flashlights and set off through the cow field, expecting to find the worst.
“This is not going to be good,” Dunn remembered thinking.
They found Moore lying in the field about 50 feet away from the wrecked vehicle. Moore hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt, and the violent crash had thrown his body from the car into the field, possibly through the closed sunroof — the car was damaged so severely that it is difficult to reconstruct the incident more precisely.
Though unresponsive, Moore was — somehow — still alive.
“He’s bad. We need to go,” Dunn recalled thinking. Shields assessed Moore and found his condition rated the lowest-possible score on the Glasgow Coma Scale. It’s a score “associated with an extremely high mortality rate, with some researchers suggesting that there is no chance of survival,” according to a 2004 medical paper.
Moore had sustained severe head trauma, causing bleeding around the brain. Seconds count as the pressure around the brain threatens to stop the patient’s breathing at any moment. In these circumstances, permanent brain damage becomes one of the better-case scenarios. Moore was already struggling to breathe.
The paramedics enlisted the help of a sheriff’s patrol deputy, Cpl. Wesley Frost, to carry Moore back to the road on a stretcher. At 12:12 a.m., Hulvey fitted Moore with a bag valve mask to help him breathe. Morris started an IV line. Shields then administered paralytic drugs through the IV to make it safe to intubate him.
By 12:16 p.m., Moore was on a ventilator, ensuring his brain would continue to receive oxygen. A minute later, Shields gave Moore a unit of O-positive blood to keep him from going into shock.
Meanwhile, Morris drilled a small hole into the bone just below Moore’s knee. At 12:25 a.m., Shields administered a solution called hypertonic saline — a syrupy saline solution with an extremely high salt content, through the bone. A minute later, Shields administered fentanyl.
Moore’s condition, though still critical, seemed to improve. An ultrasound of his vital organs revealed no internal bleeding.
By 12:50 a.m., Moore was on an Air Care medical transport helicopter en route to the trauma center at Inova Fairfax. Normally, that would have been the last time the paramedics saw their patient.
But last week, nearly a year after the incident, Shields, Dunn and others from Orlean and county paramedic community got to see Moore again. For Moore, unconscious in the aftermath of the crash, it was his first time meeting the people who saved his life. His parents were there too, overwhelmed with the emotion of meeting the people who had ensured that their son would reach his 24th birthday.
His recovery, as Shields put it, is “unbelievable.” Anyone who didn’t know what Moore had been through wouldn’t suspect the extent of his injuries. Besides occasional neck pain, he suffers no lingering effects from the crash. The paramedics were overjoyed. They had tried to schedule a meeting with the Moore family earlier, but the family had planned a vacation. “It really made my day to hear you were at the beach,” Shields smiled.
After intensive rehabilitation and physical therapy, Moore returned to work less than three months after the incident — his mischievous, sometimes dark sense of humor fully intact. He grinned as he recalled what his coworkers said when he returned to work: “Look, there’s the guy who isn’t supposed to be here.”
Shields couldn’t stop smiling. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I’ve never seen a full recovery on a head injury,” he said.
Moore still hasn’t wrapped his mind around the fact that he survived at all. “It makes no sense … the fact that I made it out without any severe damage,” he told the paramedics last week. “It’s just stupid. It makes no sense.”
‘It’s the best training I’ve ever had’
The actions that led to such a positive outcome for Moore were no accident, however. And had the young man been thrown into that field a year earlier, the end of the story could have been far more tragic.
In June 2020, the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management began introducing a series of treatment protocols usually reserved for hospital trauma centers. The new treatments are especially pertinent in a rural area like Fauquier, where the nearest trauma centers are at least a 20-minute helicopter ride away in Fairfax and Winchester.
The idea is that “advanced interventions” usually reserved for emergency departments can save lives when delivered earlier, said Battalion Chief Rich Cluff, who oversees paramedics in the county. The program required additional training for paramedics and the creation of new “standing order protocols” — essentially, a technical flow chart directing treatments — by a physician.
Cluff said that Fauquier County was the first jurisdiction in the area, that he knows of, to implement many of the protocols, though the initial success of the program in Fauquier has generated interest from nearby departments.
In fact, some of the protocols are so new to field applications in the United States that much of the peer-reviewed research comes from Australia, where vast distances and sparse populations can mean paramedics — not hospital trauma centers — may be the only ones available to administer advanced treatments in the first critical hours after an injury. (Australia has roughly the same land area as the contiguous United States, but less than one tenth of the population.)
“This is our attempt to stay ahead of the curve and provide cutting edge care to our citizens and visitors,” Cluff said. “We just wanted to bring that critical-care paramedicine on the road with us.”
Dr. Michael Jenks, director of the emergency department of Fauquier Hospital, stepped in to write the protocols. Shields is one of three specially trained EMS captains — captains Rob Smith and Jess Potter are the others — in the county who must be present to initiate the new protocols. Cluff is also qualified, but his role is mainly administrative. They meet with Dr. Jenks every quarter to review cases and discuss procedures.
Cluff and the three EMS captains assigned to the field — Shields, Rob Smith and Jess Porter — say that the program has made them feel that, in cases like Moore, they are equipped to be more proactive in acute cases where a patient’s survival is contingent on immediate treatment.
“This is the first time, at least in my career, that the thing we didn’t have any control over — the head injury — we have control over now,” said Shields, who has been with Fauquier County since 2013. “It’s the best training I’ve ever had. We don’t often get to sit down and pick the brain of a physician.”
Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District), a career firefighter in Prince William County, said that — from the board’s perspective — the program comes down to providing the best-possible level of services to residents of the county. “Practically everything that’s in the national scope of practice for a medic, these folks can do,” he said. “Providing that advanced level of EMS training — it’s something we’re really lucky to be able to do. … The high level of care they can provide is invaluable.”
‘Like clockwork’
Moore’s case is close to a perfect example of several of the new training protocols in action. “This patient is exactly what this program was made for,” Fauquier County Fire Chief Darren Stevens said last week.
After Moore was carried back to the road, Shields began “rapid sequence intubation,” a process that hooks up a patient to a machine that regulates their breathing. It requires the administration of a powerful anesthetic and a paralytic, inducing a coma. This keeps the patient safe during the invasive intubation process but performing the intricate series of protocols requires a high level of training. Consequently, two people trained in the procedure — in this case, Shields and Dunn — must be present to perform it.
Once intubated, “that’s when we really went to work on your head injury,” Shields told Moore.
The hypertonic saline — true to the medical professions’ sense of humor, paramedics call it “spicy water” — Shields administered to Moore is meant to draw water in the bloodstream away from the brain, reducing the chance of catastrophic herniation around the brain, which can quickly cause breathing to stop.
“We watched your vital signs go pretty much back to normal,” Shields recalled to Moore about his response to the hypertonic saline. “It was really like your body took a breath of fresh air,” Dunn added.
It’s one of the new protocols that makes Fauquier’s paramedics most excited, as it gives them a way to provide immediate, effective treatment in a situation — those involving head trauma — where first responders often feel helpless. “You can see right before your eyes … you see the vital signs normalize,” Cluff said.
Before 2020, the 23.4% salt solution — nearly four times the concentration of seawater — wouldn’t have been administered until Moore arrived in Fairfax. But because of the new protocols, Moore received it within 15 minutes of paramedics arriving on the scene.
Shields also gave Moore a unit of whole blood. That’s also new, thanks to the purchase of specialized portable refrigerators and Fauquier County’s partnership with Inova Blood Donor Services. Before 2020, Fauquier County didn’t carry even blood components, like plasma, with them in the field. Federal funds from the CARES Act paid for the purchase of the high-tech mobile refrigerators necessary to keep the blood at the right temperature.
Field transfusions of whole blood are a relatively recent idea in general, pioneered by militaries in the past two decades to use in combat applications. “Now, all of the research is saying that whole blood is the best,” Cluff explained. They carry O-positive blood because people with any blood type can usually accept it.
Moore was fortunate not to have any internal bleeding. But if he had, the hospital would have known about it in advance, as the portable ultrasound machines Fauquier paramedics now carry enable them to check for internal injuries and send the images to the hospital directly from a phone.
The treatments administered at the scene were laid out later in a detailed, four-page incident report. But Shields and Dunn remembered that they talked little during those crucial minutes on the side of Piney Mountain Road. Each first responder knew their precise role. “It was just like, ‘Bang, bang, bang, bang,’” Dunn recalled. “It was like clockwork. It came down to the experience of the people on the call.”
For Moore and his parents, time moved much more slowly in the next hours and weeks. When Karen and Brian Moore arrived in Fairfax that night, they weren’t even sure their son was still alive. He remained intubated for four days, responding to simple commands by moving his fingers or toes, but it was unclear then whether he would have permanent brain damage.
Adding to his family’s collective trauma, he tested positive for COVID-19 — fortunately, he was an asymptomatic case — meaning his parents couldn’t join him in the hospital. His mother got the shift schedule for his nurses and called at the start of every shift for an update on his condition, reaching out to family members with medical backgrounds to better understand the treatments.
When the tube was removed, the nurses set up a video call from the ICU. “We told him that we loved him, and he said, ‘I love you too,’” Karen Moore remembered, still overcome with emotion nearly a year afterward. He was released from in-patient rehab by May 19, 2021.
“We were headed home and I had the radio on, and he was singing the words to every song,” she smiled. Indicators like this gave Karen and Brian Moore reason to let themselves hope for the best. After six weeks of physical therapy, Rob Moore returned to work, practically back to his old self.
“He gets tired of hearing it, but he is our miracle,” she said.
Air Care assigns patients a code name when they transport them. In Moore’s case, it was a series of letters and numbers followed by “Victory.”
The sedan he was driving was obviously totaled, and Moore drives a pickup truck now. He named it “Tory,” a reference to that code name. The paramedics and his parents agreed that it’s a much better name than “Doom Ship.” And now, Moore said, he always wears his seatbelt.
