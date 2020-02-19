Motorists should expect major delays Wednesday morning on U.S. 29 near Va. 215 (Vint Hill Road) in Fauquier County due to a crash involving a VDOT traffic signal, according to a VDOT spokesman.
As of 10 a.m., all southbound U.S. 29 lanes are closed. Northbound U.S. 29 traffic is getting by the incident by using the right turn lane. Motorists are asked to follow police direction.
VDOT signal technicians are on the way to the scene, said the spokesman.
There is no estimate for reopening the travel lanes.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted toTwitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
