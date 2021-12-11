Craft & Crust Pizza Tavern opens its doors on Main Street in Remington

Remington Mayor Bill Polk cut the ribbon on the newest business in Remington on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Craft & Crust Pizza Tavern, owned by Jim Peterson and Dawn Rana, Michelle and Ronnie Bland and Cecil Coleman will officially open for business on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.
The restaurant, at 204 East Main St., will offer brick oven pizza, steak and cheese sandwiches, smash burgers and other family favorites.
Michelle Bland said Saturday that she sees the new venture as a family-friendly option where local residents can enjoy good food and craft beers while watching football on the big television screens. The restaurant has eight taps behind its bar.
Polk envisions the new restaurant as "the beginning of the beginning" for Remington, a little town with big ambitions.
Michelle Bland said that the restaurant will offer live music and karaoke nights and is looking forward to supporting local schools with fundraisers. The restaurant already has plans to expand into a vacant space in the same building, possibly in the spring.
