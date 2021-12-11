You have permission to edit this article.
Craft & Crust Pizza Tavern opens its doors on Main Street in Remington

craft and crust

Cecil Coleman, Remington Mayor William Polk, Jim Peterson and Dawn Rana, and Michelle and Ronnie Bland were glad to cut the ribbon Saturday on their new restaurant, Craft & Crust, in Remington.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

Remington Mayor Bill Polk cut the ribbon on the newest business in Remington on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Craft & Crust Pizza Tavern, owned by Jim Peterson and Dawn Rana, Michelle and Ronnie Bland and Cecil Coleman will officially open for business on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. 

The restaurant, at 204 East Main St., will offer brick oven pizza, steak and cheese sandwiches, smash burgers and other family favorites.

Michelle Bland said Saturday that she sees the new venture as a family-friendly option where local residents can enjoy good food and craft beers while watching football on the big television screens. The restaurant has eight taps behind its bar.

Polk envisions the new restaurant as "the beginning of the beginning" for Remington, a little town with big ambitions. 

Michelle Bland said that the restaurant will offer live music and karaoke nights and is looking forward to supporting local schools with fundraisers. The restaurant already has plans to expand into a vacant space in the same building, possibly in the spring.

staff at Craft&Crust

The staff at Remington's Craft & Crust Pizza Tavern is ready to start serving customers on Sunday, Dec. 12.

