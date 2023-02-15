Fauquier FISH, a nonprofit organization that provides food for the hungry, is moving into a …
COVID-era SNAP and Medicaid benefits ending
- By Robin Earl and Colleen LaMay Fauquier Times Staff Writers
-
- Updated
- 0
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We have something for everyone! Click 'View all rates' below to see our online subscription options. Already know which subscription you'd like? Click 'Get Started' to proceed.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Digital Access Only - 1 Year
|$49.90
|for 365 days
|Digital Access Pass - 1 Day Pass
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|Print & Digital Access - 1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Several thousand Fauquier County residents this month will lose some of the federal SNAP benefits they have been receiving to help pay for groceries, likely creating a surge in demand for assistance from food banks and other community resources.
In addition, Fauquier County residents who have been receiving health insurance through Medicaid could be removed from the Medicaid rolls beginning in April. Those benefits began in April 2020 — at the beginning of the COVID pandemic — and allowed anyone without health insurance to sign up for Medicaid, regardless of income or citizenship status.
Both programs are being cut back because the COVID pandemic public health emergency is ending.
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors received a briefing Thursday, Feb. 9, about how Fauquier residents will be affected when the SNAP and Medicaid benefits that were in place during the pandemic end.
“We know this is going to be a long-haul process to support families until they can get back on their feet,” Shel Douglas, director of Fauquier Social Services, said. “For some folks, this is going to be huge. Families need time to adapt.”
SNAP
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides low-income households with financial assistance for groceries. Since April 2020, each household receiving SNAP benefits — or food stamps, as the benefit used to be called — has been getting not only its regular check at the beginning of the month, but also a second check in the middle of the month. The last mid-month checks will be sent Thursday, Feb. 16.
That second check brought the total benefits up to the maximum allowed for their household size, regardless of income, Douglas said.For example, “A senior citizen might get a check at the beginning of the month for $25,” Douglas said. “But then, at the middle of the month, they would get a check that would bring them up to the (SNAP) maximum — $281 a month.… A family of four could get as much as $900 a month.”
“I don’t know about your household, but if I’m getting $900 a month in March, and the next month you halve that, I’m going to feel it,” said Douglas, especially considering that inflation has pushed up the price of groceries.
Fauquier FISH, a nonprofit organization that provides food for the hungry, is moving into a …
“We knew this was coming, but we didn’t know when,” Douglas said. Social Services has been working with FISH and other food banks to make sure communities across the county are ready for a surge in demand.
More people likely will turn for help to places like the Fauquier Community Food Bank, which distributes free food to Fauquier residents whose incomes are low enough — or nearly so — to qualify for SNAP.
“We’re going to feel it,” said Sharon Ames, executive director of the Fauquier Community Food Bank and Thrift Store. “I know more food is going to go out of the food bank,” Ames said. “It’s going to happen. I just don’t know how much.”
The Fauquier Community Food Bank gets the food it distributes from grocery stores, convenience stores and other sources, Ames said. The donations are generous, she said, and if the food bank needed more, Ames is confident she would get it.
“I am so proud of the support,” Ames said. “I feel that if I needed to reach out to the community and say, ‘Help me,’ I feel very confident that we would have the help we need.”
Medicaid
Beginning in April, everyone on the Medicaid rolls will be reevaluated for eligibility. Douglas believes that as a result, several thousand Fauquier residents will lose the government-funded health insurance.
Since the COVID pandemic began, people on the Medicaid rolls have been allowed to stay on Medicaid, without the regular re-evaluations and annual financial disclosures required pre-pandemic.In addition, people who lacked health insurance could sign up for Medicaid, regardless of income.
Some who lose their benefits may wind up at the Fauquier Free Clinic or a hospital emergency room. If they don’t open their mail or pay attention to notices they receive, they may not realize they have lost benefits until they need them, Douglas said. “They’ll go to the pharmacy to pick up medication, expecting Medicaid to pay for it, but they will no longer have those benefits,” Douglas said.
“Some people have been relying on Medicaid for three years. They don’t remember any other way.”
When the pandemic hit, about 7,800 Fauquier residents were receiving Medicaid benefits. That number has skyrocketed to more than 12,000, an almost 50% increase. The process of re-evaluating people who are now receiving Medicaid benefits will take 14 months, she said.
Colleen LaMay may be reached at clamay@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.