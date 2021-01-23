There was a recurring theme during Dr. Danny Avula’s Friday afternoon press conference on COVID-19 vaccines: Supply is falling well short of demand.
Avula, who was placed in charge of Virginia’s vaccine effort several weeks ago, said that the state is changing the way it distributes vaccine doses; the amount given to each health district will be based strictly on the percentage of the state’s population in that health district. April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said, “We are approximately 2% of the state's population [8 million] and will receive 2,175 doses per week for the health district (all five counties).” Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties make up the district.
Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County along with Manassass and Manassas Park, represents about 6% of Virginia’s population and will receive about 6,000 a week.
This is significantly short of the number of doses needed to vaccinate all individuals eligible for Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan – front-line workers, including school employees, those over 65, and those of any age with underlying medical conditions that place them at particular risk. Also included in Phase 1b are workers and inmates at correctional facilities, the homeless and those who work in factories or in agricultural industries.
Up until now, how effective a health district was in administering the vaccines was a consideration in how much vaccine they would get, but Avula said that all communities in Virginia have developed the infrastructure necessary to distribute the vaccines they receive.
As of Jan. 23, 443,760 doses have been administered to Virginia residents; 50,147 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,010,150 doses from the federal government. That means that about 44% of vaccines have been administered so far. As of today, an average 19,754 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day.
Thus far, 3,397 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 314 have been fully vaccinated. In Prince William, 14,718 doses have been administered and 1,783 residents are fully vaccinated.
Avula said that there will always be a gap in the number of vaccines received and the number of vaccines administered. “We just received shipments this week, so those doses are being used to plan for vaccination events in the coming days.”
He said that another gap in the data is caused by the separate doses being distributed to long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreens account for 226,000 doses of the vaccine, provided by the federal government separately from the number of doses the state has received — but those doses are still included in the overall vaccinations statistics for Virginia, even though the state health department has no control over them.
According to VDH data, about 46,886 of the 226,000 doses distributed to pharmacies have been administered. CVS and Walgreens are reporting 56,000 have been delivered, so there is a gap in how the data is being entered in the state system. That’s one problem.
Avula said that the pace of administering doses in nursing homes is picking up, but there are barriers particular to long-term care facilities. If a facility is experiencing an outbreak, for instance, they must wait for the outbreak to clear before resuming vaccinations. Some of the larger facilities are reporting they need more time to prepare for the complex task of vaccinating this vulnerable population.
Avula said that the state may decide to reallocate doses to other pharmacies to help get the job done faster.
Health care workers declining vaccine
Avula pointed out that although a significant amount of vaccine is reserved for long-term care facilities residents and staff, only about 30% to 40% of staffers are getting the vaccine. “There is a subset of the population that wants to wait and see how the vaccine affects their co-workers before they decide to get it… We need to work to close that gap.”
He said that hospital workers in Phase 1a are also falling into the wait and see group. About 50% to 60% are agreeing to get vaccinated. He did say though, that “the wait and see-ers are starting to come forward to get vaccinated.”
The uncertainty of the supply chain has led hospitals to hold back some of the vaccine they have, to make sure that second doses are available when they are needed, said Avula.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton, for instance, said that Fauquier Hospital is reserving some doses so that second shots are certain to be given on time. “We could use all the doses we have, but we are taking a more conservative approach, so that we make sure we have enough for second doses.”
Avula elaborated, “Many hospitals are holding onto doses, but we need to move that vaccine quickly. Health systems need to understand that second doses are coming and they need to give out what they have.”
He said that the federal government has been sending out second doses on time, directly to the facilities that administered the first doses.
It all comes down to supply
Avula said that capacity to administer vaccines is growing. “We could get to 50,000 a day if we had the vaccine available…. We will continue to plan for large-scale operations, and the National Guard could be called in to help in February,” but without a drastic increase in production or the availability of a new vaccine, “we can’t meet demand. We just can’t.”
The amount health districts will be getting weekly will be the same for the foreseeable future. “We need to manage expectations.”
He said the state will continue to vaccinate Phase 1b front-line workers, the over-65 population and those with underlying conditions on parallel tracks. “Without a significant change, it’s going to take two to three months to work through these populations.”
Avula also said during the Friday call that this week the state will carve out 5,000 doses just for those in correctional facilities, also part of Phase 1b. The state has reported 136 outbreaks in correctional facilities thus far. There have been 13,866 cases associated with those outbreaks and 46 deaths.
Data entry crucial
As he said in a press conference a week ago, Avula emphasized the importance of accurate data collection. “We’ve got to track every one of these doses.”
He explained that the data collection is important to make sure Virginia receives all the doses possible, but also for surveillance purposes. “We need to make sure people are registered,” so follow-up work can be done to check for any adverse events and to verify the vaccines effectiveness.
