Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, shared this update Dec. 15. Kartchner also encouraged members of the public to watch a town hall addressing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Information about the town hall can be found here.
As you have likely heard, the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer have started to make their way to various hospital systems around the country, including those in our district. The hospital systems will manage this vaccine, which is designated for front-line hospital healthcare workers who have the most exposure to the virus.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will collaborate with CVS and Walgreens to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination services for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will work to provide vaccines to health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system to ensure coverage for those personnel, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement.
We have communicated with these priority groups to ascertain the estimated number of vaccines needed. If all goes as planned, we will be rolling out vaccinations to providers and first responders over the next 6-8 weeks, as we expect to be receiving weekly vaccine shipments.
The next steps include vaccinating critical infrastructure populations; next, adults over 65 years old and/or with health conditions that place them at high risk.
Then we will be in a position to vaccinate the general population. I anticipate this step to happen around the March-April period, with the understanding, of course, that timelines will be fluid and subject to change. We are prepared to make every effort possible to vaccinate our community as quickly as possible.
