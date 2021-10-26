COVID-19 vaccine booster doses available in Culpeper

On Oct. 22, the Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District began offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A booster vaccine dose can be obtained by eligible individuals at least six months from the date of the second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Those eligible for the booster dose include:
- Certain individuals who completed the mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) primary series at least six months ago:
- 65 years and older
- Those older than 18 who live in long-term care settings
- Those older than 18 who have underlying medical conditions
- Those older than 18 who work or live in high-risk settings
- All individuals aged 18 years or older who received the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine dose at least two months ago.
Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. Some individuals may have a preference to receive the same vaccine product as their primary series. Others may prefer to receive a different product than their primary series. Individuals who are considering a different product may want to speak to their health care provider for additional guidance.
RRHD will offer first, second and booster doses at the Reva Fire Department, located at 18230 Birmingham Road, Culpeper. Available days and times are listed at rrhd.org or may be found by calling 540-308-6072. Residents may also sign up for appointments at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 711). Assistance is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 other languages.
RRHD encourages all eligible persons to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already done so. To find a vaccination site, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov or visit vaccines.gov.
Those arriving for a booster dose must bring their vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine received in previous doses. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
