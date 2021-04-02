COVID-19 vaccine availability in local health district will extend to all adults on April 5

In an April 2 update on COVID-19 vaccinations, the Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced that it will begin to vaccinate people in Phase 2 on Monday, April 5, while continuing to vaccinate anyone in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c. Only those registered will receive an appointment for a vaccination.
Phase 2 includes all those age 16 and older (for Pfizer vaccine) and 18 and older (for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson). All phases are identified in detail at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
While vaccine supply is increasing, it remains limited, said Lorrie Anderew-Spear, risk communications manager for the VDH. She said, “Please be patient as we continue to reach out to the most at-risk and underserved, while offering vaccine to each person who desires it as soon as possible. We are devoting every available resource to this effort.”
“We are excited to be expanding vaccination opportunities to the majority of our population,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of the Rappahannnock-Rapidan Health District. “Please understand that we will still book the elderly and most at-risk first. Everyone who lives or works in Virginia is encouraged to enroll on the state pre-registration list, to facilitate setting up a vaccine appointment.”
Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment. To pre-register, or to update a pre-registration record, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.
RRHD officials ask that when arriving for an appointment, residents should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time. (Too many people arriving too early causes backups.) They should be prepared to show the invitation (email or text) or identification.
Walk-ins are not being accepted at this time.
