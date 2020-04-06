The term “first responder” takes on a new meaning during a pandemic.
Although 911 calls have generally been down the last couple of weeks, Fauquier County’s 350 volunteers and 127 career rescue workers are alert to the threat COVID-19 poses. Darren Stevens, chief of the Department of Fire Rescue & Emergency Management for Fauquier County, said, “Generally, people are OK. Some are expressing fears of taking it home to families. And social distancing is challenging for everyone to adjust to.”
Stevens said that the rising presence of COVID-19 in the county has changed some DFREM protocols as local fire and rescue departments try to keep staffers safe.
He said that policy and procedures are being adjusted daily, based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Virginia Department of Health and other experts. “We communicate weekly with our regional partners to keep current on best practices,” he said.
Stevens said that one of the earliest changes made was with the “first” of the first responders, in the county’s 911 communications center. “Our dispatchers began screening callers, asking questions about people who might have fever, illness, or who had been traveling.”
He said that infectious control kits – with special protective gear -- have always been issued to first responders, with training on how to use them effectively. “The coronavirus has caused us to ramp up awareness around the importance of this protection.”
He said that when a crew goes out to answer a call, one team member will make the first contact from 6 feet away, limiting direct staff contact.
He added that responders now use gloves and eye protection on every call. And when first responders arrive at a residence, “every patient immediately gets a face mask.”
If any of the screening questions asked of patients get a positive response, gowns are added as well.
All fire and rescue stations are closed to the public. In addition, Stevens said, “We have ‘hardened’ all locations. We have one ‘primary control point,’ meaning everyone comes in a single entrance.”
He said that anyone coming in gets screened twice a day. Temperatures are taken and key questions are asked and recorded. “If someone has a 24-hour shift, the screening is repeated halfway through that shift.”
When rescue workers bring someone to the hospital, Stevens said that the hospital staff checks to be sure those screenings have been done.
In general, communication with the hospitals has been stepped up, said Stevens. “We communicate over their available bed space and several times a day our infectious control officer is following up on any potential infected persons we may have transported. The hospital’s infection control officer communicates with ours.”
Some DFREM administrative support staff throughout the county are alternating work at home days in order to reduce the number of people in areas where office space is limited. “We find the people who are able to work from home are being extremely productive,” said Stevens.
One more change: If staff have employment in the medical field, outside their work with the rescue squad, that work has to be discontinued, Stevens said. “We need to keep everyone healthy.”
Currently, DFREM reports that the personal protective equipment on hand is adequate. Stevens said, “We continuously monitor our PPE inventory and are working with our regional partners to procure more as we go. Current levels meet current needs.”
He added that several orders have been placed but have not arrived yet. “We determine our daily ‘burn rate’ and communicate that with the state,” he said.
Librarians completing curbside delivery, the registrar’s office and other county employees who interact with the public need face masks too; DFREM handles those logistics.
How can Fauquier County residents make first responders’ jobs easier? Stevens said, “The most important thing we have to stress is hand washing, several times a day, social distancing and of course, stay at home if you can. We must work together to flatten the curve.”
Stevens said that the DFREM uses a three-shift system right now, but “if we start to lose responders to isolation, instead of two days on, one day off, we could move to a two-platoon system, one day on and one day off. We could lose a third of our staffing and still meet current service levels.”
One recent project coordinated by the DFREM has been sharing a Facebook post every day that focuses on staffers’ families. Stevens explained, “It may have family members holding up a sign that says, ‘My mother is at work for you. Stay home for us.’ People are really loving it. After we run out of families to highlight, maybe we’ll switch to pets … and then houseplants,” Stevens laughed.
Stevens admitted, “This is a rough event. And I’m afraid it’s just the calm before the storm. But everybody is preaching the same message. Everybody is on board. We are standing together and ready to serve the public.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
