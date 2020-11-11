This morning, Virginia reported 1,594 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were 1,435 new confirmed cases of COVOD-19 yesterday, and 1,302 o…
Fauquier school division administrators learned Tuesday morning that a Fauquier High School staff member had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Staff members and parents at the school were notified by email Tuesday. “[T]his incident appears to be isolated,” said the email.
“In this case, we did not have to shut down any classes,” school division representative Tara Helkowski said Wednesday morning in response to an inquiry from the Fauquier Times.
Helkowski did not say how many people were told not to come into the school building as a result of possible exposure to the individual, adding, “Our health mitigation plan kept the number of identified close contacts small, and all identified close contacts were advised to quarantine for 14 days.” She said contact tracing and the notification of potentially exposed individuals is the responsibility of the health department.
Helkowski did not answer when asked whether any substitute teachers are being utilized as a result of the positive case.
The case was reported on a school division’s COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday but, as with other cases reported on the dashboard, the website did not provide any additional information about the number of individuals told to quarantine or whether any classes were moved online.
This is the first reported case since the school division’s “hybrid” instruction plan began Monday. More than two-thirds of Fauquier County’s more than 10,000 public school students begin attending in-person classes this week, including about 800 at Fauquier High School.
Of the students whose parents opted for in-person instruction for the remainder of the semester, half from each school will attend classes in their school building Mondays and Tuesdays, with the other half of students attending Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays continue to be a remote-learning day for all students.
