Courthouse Square building on the market for $7.5 million

The former Fauquier Bank location at Courthouse Square in Warrenton is for sale with a price tag of $7.5 million. When The Fauquier Bank merged with Virginia National Bank in October 2020, bank officials indicated there no were no plans to close any former TFB locations and currently, the branch is still open.
Glenn Rust, president and CEO of Virginia Bankshares Corp., said, “TFB began gauging interest in the sale prior to the merger with VNB. As conversations have been good, a corporate decision has been made to continue our due diligence and list the property for sale at $7.5 million.
“Historic Old Town Warrenton has continued to grow over the past few years. ... As our headquarters is in Charlottesville, we believe the space [at Courthouse Square] may be better served for new growing businesses.”
Katie Wilcox, executive vice president for corporate communications at VNB, added, “We are uncertain of what the plans will be for the property at 10 Courthouse Square. If a buyer is interested, we may still have the option of leasing back the branch space.”
Abbie Ford, director of retail for VNB, said, “the possibilities for the current Old Town Warrenton location are endless, however, regardless of what the future holds for the building, our Old Town Warrenton valued associates will serve clients at other nearby branch locations.” The nearest location to Old Town is at 87 West Lee Highway, across from Applebee's in Warrenton.
A proposal by a local planning consultant on behalf of an Old Town Warrenton property owner …
Wilcox emphasized that “ … if a branch closes, then we must notify clients 90 days in advance. Based on that information, we cannot comment at this time on branch closures. Old Town Warrenton is simply listed for sale and still operational.” She said that some operations have already been moved to the company’s Charlottesville headquarters.
The future of the Courthouse Square location
At the Oct. 29 Warrenton Planning Commission meeting, planning and development consultant Chris Mothersead asked the commissioners to consider changing the residential density in the Central Business District, which includes Old Town, from 25 to 50 apartments per acre with a special use permit.
The former Fauquier Bank location is 1.6 acres, according to Warrenton Director of Community Development Rob Walton. He explained that according to current densities, the property would be allowed 40 apartments above the first floor, which must remain a commercial space. If the density allowance were doubled, 80 units would be permitted.
In Old Town Warrenton, the lower level of a property must be a commercial entity, but the upper floors could be offices or residences.
