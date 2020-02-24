Reporters filled the second row of a courtroom in Fauquier County Circuit Court Monday afternoon as 17-year-old Levi Norwood entered the courtroom in a sweatshirt, khakis and handcuffs. Spectators recognized the defendant by his well-publicized purple hair, a description of which was widely circulated while police searched for him last weekend before he was apprehended in North Carolina.
Norwood has been charged with two counts of murder; he is accused of the shooting deaths of his mother Jennifer and his 6-year-old brother Wyatt on Feb. 14 at their Midland home. Police say that Joshua Norwood, Levi Norwood’s father, has said his son also shot at him. Joshua Norwood said he escaped, injured, from the house after finding his wife and son dead.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that the hearing was moved from the Family and Domestic Relations Court on Main Street to the Circuit Court building on Culpeper Street because it is easier to provide security there.
A Family and Domestic Relations Court judge, the Hon. Melissa N. Cupp, announced before Levi Norwood entered the courtroom that a newspaper had filed a “motion to intervene,” to have the hearing open to the public. She explained that the Washington Post, through its attorney, claimed that having the proceedings open to the media would allow for a catharsis for the community in a murder that has caused great pain in the southern Fauquier community.
Wyatt attended Mary Walter Elementary School in Morrisville and Levi Norwood was a student at Liberty High School in Bealeton.
A written copy of the motion to intervene was delivered to Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook, who said he had not been aware of the request from the Post. A copy was also given to Ryan Ruzic, the public defender who is defending Levi Norwood.
Levi Norwood was escorted in, and the two attorneys conferred.
Ruzic spoke to the judge, asking for the hearing to be kept closed, as is usual when a defendant is younger than 18.
Ruzic said that the proceedings should remain closed to maintain the privacy of the juvenile defendant. “The motion makes mention of a catharsis for the community,” he said, before arguing that the case has already appeared extensively in the press, and the alleged crime was “not a matter for public consumption.”
He added that the shootings did not take place in a public place and were confined to one family.
Ruzic further stated that in a small community like Fauquier, keeping the proceedings closed would be necessary to protect the pool of jurors from being compromised, and to protect any potential witnesses who are younger than 18.
Hook agreed with the defense attorney, and Cupp concurred. She asked that the court be cleared of anyone not there in an official capacity or as a witness.
Levi Norwood stayed seated next to his attorneys, and Josh Norwood remained behind as reporters filed out.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled the last name of public defender Ryan Ruzic.
Robin Earl can be reached at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.