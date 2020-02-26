The Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center will offer a 20-hour basic course in mediation and conflict resolution skills in Warrenton on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and all-day Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 to 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This interactive course teaches practical, effective mediation skills applicable in general district court and provides training for anyone interested in conflict resolution. Participants will learn and practice key skills in conflict resolution, interest-based negotiations, reflective listening, facilitation and structured problem-solving.
Lawrie Parker, PDRC executive director, will provide the training. The course is certified by the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Cost is $400; $350 if registered by Feb. 14. There is a $50 administrative fee for cancellations. Scholarships may be available for Community Justice and Peacebuilding volunteers.
Mediation is part of Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center’s Community Justice & Peacebuilding program that works with courts, schools, businesses, law enforcement and residents.
Contact PDRC at 540-347-6650 or pdrc@verizon.net for more information. Register online, via email or by phone. The Center’s website is: www.piedmontdisputeresolution.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.