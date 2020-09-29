Terrilyn Pete, who has been serving as the county's interim finance director since June, has been named to the position permanently, Fauquier County Deputy Administrator Erin Kozanecki announced today. Pete, who started in the position officially on Sept. 28, was recommended unanimously by the interview committee, said Kozanecki.
Pete will collect an annual salary of $128,000.
Pete has served as the financial service division chief of the finance department of Fauquier County and the county’s school division since September 2013.
Pete has overseen the county’s annual financial and grant financial reporting, accounts payable, accounting, ambulance revenue recovery and capital asset functions, Kozanecki said, and added, “She has created significant relationships with not only county and school division staff, but also with the county’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.”
Pete is a Virginia certified public accountant, and holds a master’s degree in teaching and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Virginia.
Pete gained almost ten years of accounting and auditing experience in local government, non-profits and private industry before coming to Fauquier County.
In naming Pete as finance director, Kozanecki stated: “Of the candidates considered, Terrilyn’s can-do attitude, collaborative skills, as well as her unique perspective from having previously taught in a Virginia public school system, made her the perfect choice for the position. We are very excited she has chosen to continue her service to the Fauquier County citizens in this new role.”
