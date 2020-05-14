Fauquier County will soon receive funds from the federal government to use toward its pandemic response. Six point two million dollars – including $1 million for the county’s incorporated towns – will be distributed as a result of the CARES Act, signed into law in March.
“We know we will get 50% in the beginning of June,” said Erin Kozanecki, the county director of management and budget. The rest of the funds are expected to arrive in the fall. Some funding for ambulance revenue recovery funding losses and social services has already been received.
On the specific allowable uses for that funding, Kozanecki said there is much that is still unknown, beyond that the funding would need to be used “primarily for response efforts.”
When asked whether the federal funding could go toward school division costs associated with distance learning, Kozanecki said she had yet to receive clear guidance from the state - through which the federal funding is channeled - that would answer that question.
Revenue for FY2021 projected to fund budget fully
Kozanecki presented an update on the budget during a May 14 work session of the board of supervisors, when she summarized the actions taken by county staff to reduce spending and anticipate fluctuations in revenue during a possible recession.
The county is on track to generate enough revenue to fund the fiscal year 2021 budget, even amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Kozanecki.
“Yes, at this point in time we do, because we have already substantially reduced our projections,” she said when asked if county staff project revenues will be sufficient to fund the budget.
In March, county supervisors passed a “flat” $349 million budget that included no increase in either real estate taxes or expenditures for fiscal year 2021, which begins on July 1.
Kozanecki said that the anticipated growth in revenue for FY2021 was revised down by 53%.
Since the pandemic began, she said, the number of personal property tax filings – not necessarily the revenue - has declined, but it is beginning to rebound. Real estate tax collection “is on par with last year,” she said.
Due to a hiring freeze and a freeze on non-essential spending, both implemented in March, Kozanecki said she anticipates $750,000 in cost savings by the end of the fiscal year.
The freezes have been extended through at least Sept. 30 by county administrator Paul McCulla. After the meeting, Kozanecki elaborated, “We are very hopeful we will not have to do further reductions.”
Sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, is expected to exceed the budgeted amount by 1%. The county collected $950,000 in sales tax in March – the last month for which data is available - up 13% over the same month the previous year.
Kozanecki said that the amount collected in March “is probably one of the highest numbers we’ve had in the last three years.”
Both Kozanecki and McCulla attributed the rise in sales tax revenue to the fact that many county residents who normally commute – and therefore spend money outside the county – are staying home and spending money inside the county instead.
“We see this every time there is a federal furlough, we see a bump in sales tax, because people aren’t commuting,” Kozanecki said after the meeting.
McCulla cautioned that the spike in local commerce levels in March may be in part attributable to what he called “panic buying,” as the effects of the pandemic initially became more pronounced.
He said that it is difficult to gauge right now if the March numbers represented the beginning of a trend. “When we’re really going to know is a month from now, when we get the April numbers,” he said
