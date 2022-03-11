Fauquier County supervisors approved an agreement Thursday to purchase the Virginia National Bank complex at Courthouse Square in Old Town Warrenton for $6.4 million. The complex includes two brick buildings that have been the flagship structures of the bank — until last year called The Fauquier Bank — for decades. The bank was founded in 1902 in Warrenton.
The agreement allows up to 60 days before the parties must finalize the sale, including a 45-day “study period” for the county to inspect the structures. Bank officials have indicated that they will lease from the county the 1972 retail banking building for one year the sale is finalized, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Thursday. The bank is expected to lease the 1987 wealth management building, which faces Waterloo Street, for eight months after settlement.
Bank President Diane Corscadden-Weaver did not immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting comment about what the sale of the buildings will mean for bank customers. The complex has been for sale since last year — the original asking price was $7.5 million — and the bank operates another retail branch in Warrenton, on the corner of West Lee Highway and Fletcher Drive. After The Fauquier Bank merged with Virginia National Bank last year, the company moved its headquarters to Charlottesville.
The addition of nearly 25,000 square feet of available county office space could help solve, at least in the short term, the fact that the county has long-since outgrown its aging courthouses. The “new” 1973 courthouse at 29 Ashby Street/40 Culpeper Street, for instance, is more than 53,000 square feet, but the building is largely taken up by several county agencies in addition to the building’s primary function as the home of Fauquier County Circuit Court.
McCulla said that some of those agencies, including the offices of the revenue commissioner and the treasurer, will likely be moved over the next few years to Courthouse Square, allowing some or all functions of the general district court and the juvenile and domestic relations court to be moved to the “new” courthouse.
Fauquier County General District Court, by far the busiest of the county’s three courts, is currently housed in the 129-year-old courthouse building in Courthouse Square; including the space used by the clerk’s office, that building is only 5,600 square feet. Next door, the 96-year-old John Marshall Building houses Fauquier County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
A 2020 report commissioned by county supervisors recommended building a new, 101,000-square-foot building on West Lee Street between the current sheriff’s office and the county jail to meet the demand for court services. All three courts would be consolidated into this one building, which would feature a single, secure entrance and a protected parking area for judges, law enforcement and prisoner transfers. The plan also included an additional 180 new parking spaces.
But building that new structure would cost taxpayers $55.4 million, according to the 2020 report. While it is included in the county’s five-year capital spending plan, issuing that amount of debt to fund the project would require holding a referendum. Supervisors briefly discussed the timing of the referendum at a budget work session Thursday but did not come to an agreement on when the referendum should occur.
Another benefit of the additional office space may be the transformation of the four-story, 39,000-square-foot Alice Jane Childs Building on Hospital Hill into a consolidated space for the county’s public safety agencies, McCulla said. County agencies as varied as the parks and recreation department, the school board and finance department are currently housed there.
Moving those departments to other county buildings could help give the sheriff’s office — currently housed in an 11,300-square-foot building on West Lee Street — and the fire and rescue department a permanent space better suited to their current needs.
Finally, the Courthouse Square complex includes a large parking lot, McCulla pointed out, meaning that the limited parking currently available for the Warrenton Library will be greatly expanded.
McCulla said that he and other county staffers will work with supervisors over the next months and years to determine the details of any departmental reshuffling made possible by the purchase of the Courthouse Square complex.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
