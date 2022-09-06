Kevin carter.jpg

Kevin Carter

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

Warrenton Town Councilman Kevin Carter (Ward 5) will be sworn in Sept. 8 as the Center District representative on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, according to a press release Tuesday. He will fill out the term of former Supervisor Chris Granger, who resigned last month after 10 years representing the Warrenton-area district on the county board. The term expires at the end of 2023.

As was the case with the county board when Granger resigned, the Warrenton Town Council must now appoint someone to fill Carter’s term on the council, which expires at the end of 2024. The appointee will serve in the Ward 5 seat until a special election next year.

photo_ft_news_kevin carter swearing in_20200630.jpg

Fauquier County Circuit Court Clerk Gail Barb administers the oath of office to Warrenton Town Council member Kevin Carter (Ward 5) during a June 30, 2020 swearing-in ceremony at the new Warrenton Town Hall on Main Street.

