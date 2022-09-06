Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Fauquier County Circuit Court Clerk Gail Barb administers the oath of office to Warrenton Town Council member Kevin Carter (Ward 5) during a June 30, 2020 swearing-in ceremony at the new Warrenton Town Hall on Main Street.
Warrenton Town Councilman Kevin Carter (Ward 5) will be sworn in Sept. 8 as the Center District representative on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, according to a press release Tuesday. He will fill out the term of former Supervisor Chris Granger, who resigned last month after 10 years representing the Warrenton-area district on the county board. The term expires at the end of 2023.
As was the case with the county board when Granger resigned, the Warrenton Town Council must now appoint someone to fill Carter’s term on the council, which expires at the end of 2024. The appointee will serve in the Ward 5 seat until a special election next year.
Carter was first elected to the council in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. He works as the managing director of Lansdowne Resort and Spa and was previously the managing director of the Airlie Foundation.
Carter told the Fauquier Times that he intends only to serve out the remainder of Granger’s term and that he does not plan to run for the Center District seat next year. When Granger resigned, Carter said, he did not throw his hat in the ring for the appointment. “I did not seek it out, as I had resolved that this was my last term on the council, and I didn’t want to jump into a seat that I wasn’t willing to re-run for in the future,” Carter said. “However, the board did reach out to me and they felt that that was not an issue.”
Carter said that he does not have a specific agenda for his time on the county board beyond a broad goal of promoting business-friendly policies. “I’ve never been a single-issue person,” he said, “so I really did sign up for this with an open heart, with the mindset that I need to consider all sides and all issues.” He said that he would like to emulate his predecessor’s approach to governing. “I like the way Chris did his job. I have a lot of respect for him,” he said.
He also wants to act as a mediator between the county and the town of Warrenton, which makes up the bulk of the Center District constituency. As a town council member, he has had an “outstanding relationship with everyone in the board of supervisors,” he said. The town and county, he acknowledged, “have competing interests, so we’re going to have disagreements. … But that doesn’t need to be translated into a poor relationship. You can disagree without being disagreeable.”
Data center and boundary proposals
Carter will leave behind a council that has come under intense scrutiny from activist groups, especially concerning last year’s passage of the town’s comprehensive plan, Amazon Web Services’ current application to build a data center in an industrial-zoned area and the council’s years-long efforts to expand the town boundaries.
By leaving the council, Carter will give up any say on the Amazon application process, which is a town zoning matter. The transmission lines that Dominion Energy says would be necessary to build to power the facility are under the jurisdiction of the State Corporation Commission.
The Amazon application is still in front of the town planning commission, and Carter declined to comment in detail on the application since it has not yet been brought to the council. But he said that a sober, fact-based discussion should take place around the proposal. “That just needs to continue to be vetted out,” he said of the Amazon proposal. “That process is going to continue to happen as it should with a series of public hearings.”
He added, “I have the upmost trust that [the council] will do right by their constituents.”
Carter said that he does not regret his vote last year to pass a zoning ordinance text amendment allowing the town council to consider data center applications in industrial-zoned areas. “It’s not kind of a free license,” he said, noting that the amendment did not in any circumstance allow construction of any data centers without public hearings and a council vote. And, he said, the town’s ordinance is stricter than the county’s.
On the boundary line adjustment proposal, which similarly has been the subject of criticism and speculation from activist groups, Carter again urged calm. “The residents of the town should have the opportunity to have some say in how [water and sewer] services are being used and in development around the town,” he said, emphasizing that negotiations with the county are in the “very early stages.”
As a supervisor, Carter will have a vote on any final boundary line adjustment proposal if negotiations progress to that point by the end of 2023, but he emphasized that he does not have a “foregone conclusion on where I would vote on this.” He called it the “town council’s responsibility” to consider boundary adjustments periodically, describing the current proposal as “worthy of discussion.”
