County supervisors are expected to vote Thursday on whether to eliminate the annual vehicle license fee for county residents. The fee is currently $25 per year for motor vehicles and $15 for motorcycles. A public hearing will be held on the issue at the regular meeting of the board of supervisors at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
If the repeal is enacted, revenue commissioner Eric Maybach said Thursday that any lost tax revenue will be made up by a change in how vehicle values are assessed for personal property tax purposes. More than 85,000 vehicles are subject to the current fee.
“It moves it to a more fair evaluation method,” Maybach said, adding that he estimates 83% of county residents will actually pay less even though the valuation of their vehicles is likely to increase. Because the current annual fee is the same no matter the value of the vehicle, county residents pay the same license registration fee whether their vehicle is worth $1,000 or $80,000, for instance. Personal property taxes, in contrast, are assessed relative to the value of the vehicle.
Maybach also said that those eligible for reduced personal property taxes under the Personal Property Tax Relief Act, which applies to the first $20,000 of a vehicle’s assessed value, currently have to pay the $25 or $15 county fee regardless, which would no longer be the case if the county fee is repealed.
Aspen Village application likely to be revised, resubmitted
The proposal to add 48 rent-controlled apartments to the existing Aspen Village complex in B…
A public hearing will be held Thursday on the proposal to add 48 rent-controlled apartments to the existing Aspen Village complex in Bealeton. However, a vote on the application tonight is unlikely after county planning commissioners voted 3 to 1 last month to recommend denying the application in its current form.
The developer’s representative, Chuck Floyd of Piedmont Land Consulting, confirmed Thursday morning that he plans to ask supervisors to delay the vote on the proposal until the application can be revised to address planning commissioners’ and supervisors’ concerns.
“We expect to make some revisions to the application in the next couple weeks to add more usable open space with amenities to the proposed open space,” Floyd said. “We plan to review the proffer statement and update/revise it accordingly to address any impacts that may be generated on the greater Bealeton community. At this time, we have not outlined any other specific changes that may be made. We are hoping to work with the county to make this the best application it can be.”
Although the subject property is surrounded by residential neighborhoods and commercial properties, the planning commissioners’ discussions last month centered around preserving “open space” on the property; although the amount of “open space” technically exceeds the minimum required for the requested zoning category, most of that space designated in the application would be used for storm water management.
Commissioners also expressed concern about the density of the proposed housing units and what commissioners viewed as insufficient cash proffers to offset costs to local public schools and other county services. (The applicant offered a total of $103,200 in proffers.)
The 10-acre property between Station Drive and Willow Drive North already contains 30 duplex residences, leaving about two-thirds of the property (on the Station Drive side) undeveloped. Without rezoning, no additional residences can be built on the land; a zoning agreement reached with the county in 1999 as part of the Reynold’s Crossing application still applies to the Aspen property along with surrounding parcels.
The rent-controlled Aspen Club apartment complex is on an adjacent parcel, containing 108 units with an additional 24 units planned; county supervisors approved the rezoning request for this parcel in 2018. The residents of the proposed 48-unit complex would be able to utilize the existing amenities at Aspen Club, which include a pool, walking trails and a “tot lot.”
Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler, whose district includes Bealeton, said last month he is open to the proposal in a revised form. “I want affordable homes badly, but $103,000 [in proffers] doesn’t help me at all. Open space in a pond doesn’t work for me,” Butler said. “I’m interested to see what the applicant comes back with.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.