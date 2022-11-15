photo_ft_news_Columbia Gas map.tif

Columbia Gas’ Rock Springs point of delivery facility routes natural gas from the TransCanada Pipeline, which runs along Riley Road, to more than 1,600 homes and businesses northeast of Warrenton. It is one of three PODs in Fauquier County.

 Base map: Columbia Gas/Keystone Consulting • Annotated by the Fauquier Times

Board meetings

The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors convened Thursday, Nov. 10 for its regular monthly work sessions, meeting and public hearings. The next board meeting is Dec. 8. More information can be found here.

BLA map - south copy.tif

Southern areas: Totaling about 1,500 acres, this map shows the areas that would be incorporated into the town of Warrenton if the town council’s draft boundary adjustment proposal is approved.
BLA map - panhandle copy.tif

Panhandle: The so-called “panhandle” northeast of existing town limits would be incorporated into Warrenton under the current boundary line proposal, significantly expanding the town’s commercial tax base. A 70-acre county-owned parcel currently used as park land would also be included in the adjustment, along with the Fauquier Swim Club property and a vacant 11-acre property zoned by the county for residential development.
BLA map - west copy.tif

Van Roijen property: The 81-acre Van Roijen property uphill from the Athey Sports Complex would be incorporated into Warrenton town limits under the current boundary adjustment proposal. Under existing county zoning, 41 homes could be built on the property by right.

