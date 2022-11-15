County supervisors decided to delay until next month on an application from Columbia Gas to build a new natural gas point of delivery facility on Riley Road northeast of Warrenton. The new facility would replace a 52-year-old existing POD located less than 1,000 feet away, on Dumfries Road, from the new site.
Columbia serves more than 1,600 homes and businesses from the existing facility but says that the existing POD’s age means that its safety and reliability could begin to deteriorate in the coming years. If it is unable to gain approval to build a new POD in the area, Columbia says that eventually it may have to restrict access to natural gas for the customers serviced by the facility. Columbia first began efforts in 2019 to find an agreeable site for a new facility. The current site is not large enough to build a modern facility to current safety standards, according to the company.
Many neighbors of the existing and proposed facility have vehemently opposed construction of a new POD because, they say, Columbia can’t be trusted to build it to safe standards. Several spoke to that effect at a public hearing last week.
Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), who represents the area, has been critical of Columbia’s public-outreach efforts. He argued that the company hasn’t done enough to inform residents of the Rock Springs and Marstella Estates about the potential impacts to their properties in the event of a system failure. “I haven’t heard from anybody who is in support,” Trumbo said last week.
A motion to deny the application outright failed on a 2-2 vote at the board’s Nov. 10 meeting, with supervisors Trumbo and Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) voting to nix Columbia’s proposal. Supervisors then voted 3-1 to delay a decision until next month’s board meeting, which will take place Dec. 8.
More details about Warrenton BLA impacts
After the Warrenton Town Council this summer sent a formal notice of its proposed boundary line adjustment to the county, county staff delivered a report to supervisors detailing some of the proposal’s potential impact. Supervisors took no concrete steps following a work session last week except to ask county staff to identify outside experts that may help the county navigate negotiations with the town.
If the 1,615 acres included in the proposal were adjusted into town limits, the county could lose about $1.23 million in annual tax revenue, according to the staff report. Most of this loss would come from the “panhandle” included in the BLA proposal, which includes the strip of vehicle dealerships, chain restaurants and other commercial properties on the south side of U.S. 15/29, northeast of existing town limits. The county’s 6% meals tax, which was implemented for the first time this summer, is alone expected to generate $613,000 annually from food-service businesses in the panhandle.
Additionally, people living in areas adjusted into town limits would have to pay town taxes. For 216 people, that would mean an average annual increase of $228 per year in personal property taxes, according to the staff report. The owners of 168 properties would also pay an average of $210 in town real estate taxes in addition to county property taxes under current town tax rates. Those residents would be entitled to trash pickup and other services available to town residents.
County Administrator Paul McCulla emphasized that a BLA agreement, which must be approved by a three-judge panel to take effect, can include a broad range of negotiated provisions, including revenue-sharing agreements and even joint zoning jurisdiction. “There are wide-open possibilities to address issues and concerns that the board may have,” McCulla said.
Supervisors were eager to explore hiring outside experts to help them understand the proposal’s ramifications. McCulla said he will report back to the board with a list of potential consultants.
The county’s full 29-page report on the BLA proposal can be found, along with other information, on the county website.
Changes to real estate reassessment
Fauquier County Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach pitched supervisors on the idea of changing how the county reassesses the value of real estate for tax purposes. Currently, the county hires an outside company to conduct reassessments every four years. Maybach proposed having county employees conduct reassessments instead — and moving from a four-year to a two-year cycle.
Maybach said that moving to an in-house reassessment model would save money, establish more consistency in the process, enable more accurate budget projections and make the process more transparent for county landowners. The most important benefit, he said, would make the process more accountable and responsive to complaints. “Our residents will have accountability with myself and my staff to make sure they can interact with someone that’s here,” he said. Dedicated county staff would be available year-round to answer questions.
A budget office analysis found that enacting Maybach’s proposals would save $356,000 during the 2026 cycle and $786,000 per cycle going forward. (There are some one-time equipment costs that would reduce the cost-savings in the first cycle, according to budget director Lisa Henty.)
Supervisors don't need to decide whether to move to a two-year reassessment cycle until tax year 2026.
Tax-exempt properties
Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance to require nonprofit organizations exempt from property taxes to re-apply for tax-exempt status every three years. Currently, there is no requirement to verify compliance after supervisors first grant an organization an exemption from paying property taxes.
Remington United Methodist Church Daycare
Supervisors unanimously approved a special permit for Remington United Methodist Church, located just outside Remington town limits on West Bowen Street, to operate a daycare in the building’s basement. The daycare could care for as many as 20 children at any given time.
Weston Farmstead Museum
Supervisors unanimously approved a special permit for the Warrenton Antiquarian Society to establish a public museum at the Weston farmstead in Casanova. The organization, which owns the site, will renovate an existing building to house the museum.
