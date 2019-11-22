The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors is weighing whether to designate Fauquier County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” in a show of support for gun ownership rights. A Second Amendment Sanctuary declaration could state the county’s opposition to any legislation that would limit gun rights, but the resolution would not have any legal effect.
The wave of resolutions from other rural counties declaring sanctuary status follows the Democratic Party winning control of the Virginia General Assembly in the Nov. 5 election and expectation that action on gun regulation legislation will follow.
In 2020, Democrats could consider so-called “red flag” laws, which would enable guns to be taken away temporarily from people who might injure themselves or others. They may also consider legislation to ban high-capacity ammunition magazines and expand background checks for private party sales and gun show purchases. A ban on assault weapons may also be on the table.
During the July General Assembly special session – which was cut short by Republicans after only 90 minutes – Democratic legislators proposed about 30 bills affecting gun use and sales.
Dinwiddie County became the sixth Virginia county to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary following a vote of its supervisors on Thursday, WWBT in Richmond reported. Appomattox, Campbell, Carroll, Charlotte and Pittsylvania counties previously took that action.
In its resolution, the Dinwiddie supervisors said they don’t want county funds used to restrict gun rights.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary movement has also been seen in Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona and Texas, according to Reason magazine.
In Fauquier, “People have been contacting me through social media” about the sanctuary matter, said Supervisors Chairman Chris Butler, R-Lee. As of Wednesday, he said he had heard from about a half dozen people.
At the very least, the supervisors are expected to discuss the sanctuary matter at their next regular monthly meeting on Dec. 12. “We’ll probably have a discussion if we get a lot of calls or have a large turnout,” Butler said.
In the meantime, the Fauquier County attorney’s office is researching the matter.
“Is it legal, is it even worth taking up? That what Tracy is looking up,” Butler said, referring to County Deputy Attorney Tracy Gallehr. “We don’t want to start spit balling until we know.”
Butler said, “I personally support lawful gun ownership and the Second Amendment. I’m a lawful gun owner and user.” He noted Fauquier has a lot of hunters.
Butler noted the supervisors this month approved a list of legislative priorities they want the Virginia General Assembly to consider. Among them is one stating “Fauquier County strongly opposes any legislative attempts to undermine or limit legal and Constitutional gun ownership in the county and Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Butler noted the county’s commonwealth attorney and county sheriff are the constitutional officials tasked with law enforcement.
“I support the Second Amendment. I take a constitutional oath,” said County Sheriff Bob Mosier. “This needs to go to state lawmakers. That’s where attention needs to be. I’m not a legislator. My position is clearly defined.”
Supervisor Rick Gerhardt, R-Cedar Run, said he thought “the prudent thing to do is to wait to see what the General Assembly comes up with” in terms of new gun legislation.
Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel, I-Marshall, Supervisor Holder Trumbo, R-Scott, and Supervisor Chris Granger, R-Center, couldn’t be reached for comment about the Second Amendment Sanctuary issue.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(1) comment
With respects to my supervisor Mr. Gerhardt, the prudent thing to do is NOT wait for the GA to act. The 2nd Amendment is something to be defended or not, regardless of what the incoming GA feels about the 2nd Amendment. We know how the Governor feels about the 2nd Amendment - that it's an anachronistic throwback to a time when "arms" meant muskets, pistols, and swords. There's no reason to believe the Democrat dominant incoming GA will feel any differently. As a citizen of Fauquier County I would like the BoS to act on this now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.