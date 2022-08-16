photo_ft_news_BLA-7.jpg

The Fauquier Education Farm, located on the northern section of a 154-acre county-owned parcel on Meetze Road called the Stafford Farm property, is the terminus of the county-owned Warrenton Branch Greenway. If draft plans to expand the boundaries of the town of Warrenton are approved, the education farm would be located at the southeastern border of the town.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
Download PDF 2021_12_19 BLA evolution map.pdf
photo_ft_news_BLA-8.jpg

The northeastern limits of the so-called “panhandle” commercial area, currently outside of Warrenton town limits, is seen next to U.S. 15/29. The panhandle would be incorporated into Warrenton if a draft boundary line adjustment is approved. Public discussions about incorporating the area into Warrenton date to at least 2017.
Download PDF 2020_10 BLA map and Warrenton Service District .pdf
1999_06_21 BLA map copy.tif

1999 proposed boundary line adjustment: Published by the town of Warrenton in June 1999, this map shows the history of Warrenton boundary adjustments and the areas proposed for incorporation in the 1990s.
photo_ft_news_BLA-1.jpg

The Blue Hills subdivision is seen from Springs Road just outside Warrenton town limits. The owners of the then-vacant land asked in the 1990s to be incorporated into town, but the boundary line adjustment was nixed in 2000 after public opposition to the plan, based in part on fears that land incorporated into town would be developed into housing developments.
BLA map - panhandle copy.tif

Panhandle: The so-called “panhandle” northeast of existing town limits would be incorporated into Warrenton under the current boundary line proposal, significantly expanding the town’s commercial tax base. A 70-acre county-owned parcel currently used as park land would also be included in the adjustment, along with the Fauquier Swim Club property and a vacant 11-acre property zoned by the county for residential development.
BLA map - south copy.tif

Southern areas: Totaling about 1,500 acres, this map shows the areas that would be incorporated into the town of Warrenton if the town council’s draft boundary adjustment proposal is approved.
photo_ft_news_BLA-6.jpg

A Dominion Energy facility is seen on Meetze Road in an industrial-zoned area south of Warrenton town limits. The property is traversed by a 230 kV transmission line that terminates at a nearby substation. The strip of land — zoned for industrial development by the county — between the Warrenton Branch Greenway and Meetze Road would be incorporated into Warrenton if a proposed boundary adjustment is approved.
photo_ft_news_BLA-3.jpg

The federal highway interchange between Laurel Ridge Community College and Walmart, is seen south of Warrenton town limits. The community college, located on the east side of the highway, and the Arrington property on the west side would each be incorporated into town if the current boundary adjustment is approved.
Download PDF Application_COD_1stSub_ArringtonREZN-22.pdf
BLA map - west copy.tif

Van Roijen property: The 81-acre Van Roijen property uphill from the Athey Sports Complex would be incorporated into Warrenton town limits under the current boundary adjustment proposal. Under existing county zoning, 41 homes could be built on the property by right.
Download PDF photo_ft_news_BLA map_south.pdf
Download PDF photo_ft_news_BLA map_panhandle.pdf
Download PDF photo_ft_news_BLA map_Van Roijen property.pdf

