County supervisors last week commissioned a study of the Warrenton Town Council’s draft proposal to bring 2.7 square miles into the town and asked the town council members to direct their staff to do the same. Supervisors opted to hold off scheduling public hearings on the proposal, citing the need for a more detailed understanding of the plan’s implications before moving forward.
The decision came after Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill sent a formal letter to supervisors July 11 on behalf of the town council to begin the process of negotiating a boundary line adjustment, which would come in the form of an agreement between the town council and supervisors after public hearings on the issue.
Expanding the geographic footprint of the town would give the town zoning jurisdiction in areas where it already provides utilities. (See box.) It also would expand its commercial, residential and industrial tax base. People living in that area would get services the town provides to existing residents, like policing, street maintenance and trash service, along with less expensive in-town rates for utilities and for parks and recreation programs. (The average homeowner in Warrenton currently pays about $150 per year in town real estate taxes — in addition to county taxes.) People living in areas newly incorporated into Warrenton would also have a vote in town elections.
“Basically, what we are doing is: Instead of initiating the public hearing process, we are starting discussions” between the town council and supervisors, said Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District) at a board meeting last week. Jumping to the public hearing phase now would “give the appearance that we’re moving along with something that we really need to be a little more diligent about,” he said.
Public meetings between county and town officials will be scheduled after county staffers finish their report, according to discussions at last week’s board meeting — as Trumbo put it, “after we’ve got something to present to the public.”
Alternatively, the town could petition a court to approve unilaterally new boundaries through a process called annexation, but both town and county officials have indicated they want to avoid that scenario, citing the prospect of an expensive and potentially bitter legal battle.
Discussions about some of the draft’s provisions date back several years. While town council members and supervisors have discussed the current proposal in broad strokes since then, more detailed discussions have yet to take place.
Since the draft boundary adjustment map was made public in December, county supervisors have expressed concerns mainly about the loss of zoning authority in areas that could be incorporated into town. They are also concerned about the fiscal impact of zoning decisions on county services like public schools and fire and rescue. The county would also lose some commercial tax revenue to the town if the proposal were approved. A final boundary adjustment agreement could be negotiated to address these concerns.
“I personally feel like I have no information at all about this boundary line adjustment, why it’s being asked for and what is hoped to be accomplished,” Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel said at a board meeting last week. “I expect a robust and very transparent process as we move forward,” she added.
Supervisors unanimously agreed to ensure the public is aware of talks between town and county officials. While some talks so far have been public, both the town council and county supervisors have also discussed the matter in separate closed sessions.
Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District) addressed accusations by some conservation lobbying groups that discussions or deals between town and county elected officials may have taken place secretly. “We all know [that] didn’t happen,” Granger said, and other supervisors did not disagree.
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) suggested that supervisors might attend the next town-county liaison committee meeting, which has not yet been scheduled. “I even anticipate at least one or two town and county meetings together,” he added.
The last major expansion of the town of Warrenton’s boundaries came in 1992, when the town a…
Background
First chartered in 1810, the town of Warrenton has since expanded its geographic footprint from the original, relatively small Old Town area to its current boundaries, which today encompass 4.4 square miles.
Most of the area that is now a part of Warrenton, for instance, was not incorporated until 1960. Then, what is now the Broadview Avenue commercial and residential corridor was added. That and other areas together expanded the town’s footprint from about 0.5 of a square mile to roughly 3 square miles.
The town council and county supervisors agreed on the last major boundary line adjustment in 1992, when the Olde Gold Cup subdivision, the Walker Drive corridor and the Falmouth Street industrial area were brought into town limits.
Minor expansions to the town’s boundaries came in the early 2000s and added Walmart, Home Depot, the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility and the Athey Sports Complex to the town’s footprint.
Discussions about incorporating some of the area in today’s proposal date to 1996, when the town council initiated the process to bring significant tracts of land south and east of the existing boundary into town limits. But after four years of talks with county supervisors, the plan fell apart in 2000 after widespread public opposition to the plan.
At the time, area residents said they were concerned about paying town taxes and feared the vacant parcels would be developed if they were incorporated into Warrenton. Most of the area discussed in the 1990s has since been developed or zoned for development by county supervisors
The current round of boundary adjustment talks date to at least 2017. “Several members [of the Warrenton Town Council] are understandably eager to take some affirmative action on the panhandle boundary adjustment – it’s become one of those lingering issues that we need to decide which fork in the road to take,” wrote then-Warrenton Town Manager Brannon Godfrey in a September 2017 email to County Administrator Paul McCulla, referring to the strip of commercial properties on U.S. 15/29 northeast of town limits.
Public discussions about incorporating the so-called Arrington property, just south of Home Depot, date to at least 2019.
More recently, the Warrenton Town Council sent the current proposed boundary adjustment to county supervisors in late 2020. “This is just the initial draft,” wrote then-Warrenton Town Attorney Whit Robinson to County Attorney Tracy Gallehr in a Dec. 7, 2020, email.
Areas under discussion for boundary line adjustment
Most of the land in the current boundary line adjustment proposal is already developed, is zoned by the county for development or is owned directly by the county, community college or federal government. Also included in the proposed adjustment, however, are about 300 acres of land zoned for rural-agricultural use on the Alwington Farm and Maple Tree Farm properties.
Nevill's July 11 letter addressed some of the areas in specific terms. In general, he wrote, the town council wishes to “control town gateways, utilities and economic development” while continuing the town and county’s “collegial relationship.”
Panhandle: Included in the current boundary adjustment proposal is a strip of commercial land along U.S. 15/29 comprising several vehicle dealerships and chain restaurants. Served by town water and sewer, it has been the subject of boundary line adjustment discussions since at least 2017, and it is one of the only commercial districts in the Warrenton area that is not currently within town limits.
A 70-acre, county-owned parcel, located mostly within a floodplain and currently used for public walking trails, is also included in the current boundary proposal, along with the 17-acre Fauquier Swim Club property and an adjacent undeveloped 11-acre residential property.
Nevill’s letter called the panhandle a “key gateway” to the town and argued that incorporating the area would “enhance the town’s ability to influence its gateway while benefiting from the commercial tax base.”
Stafford Farm property and community college: In the southeast, the town would be anchored by the Fauquier Education Farm, part of the 154-acre Stafford Farm property owned by the county at the eastern terminus of the county-owned Warrenton Branch Greenway. Along with land owned by the community college, the Stafford property features about 8.6 miles of hiking trails.
The county plans eventually to add a paved connection between the Greenway and the community college. If that happens, people could walk from Old Town Warrenton to the community college on paved walkways without using any roads or sidewalks. The community college itself would also be incorporated into town limits under the current proposal.
Incorporating this area would “enhance the partnership between Lord Fairfax Community College and their expansion needs with the town,” Nevill’s letter said.
Maple Tree Farm: Between the Stafford property and the Eastern Bypass, the 146-acre Maple Tree Farm is split into three parcels owned by the Leonard and Dick families. About one-third of the farm is zoned for residential development of up to one unit per acre, and the remaining two-thirds are zoned for rural-agricultural use. A 230 kV Dominion Energy transmission line crosses the property and terminates about a half a mile away at the Warrenton Substation on Old Auburn Road.
Meetze Road industrial area: Just to the north, between the greenway and Meetze Road, is a strip of land zoned for industrial development. The area includes several existing facilities, including self-storage units and a facility owned by Dominion Energy. It is traversed by the Dominion transmission line.
The only vacant industrial-zoned parcel included in the boundary adjustment proposal is the 17-acre lot owned by Steven Rodgers, owner of Moriah Farm, through a business entity called Corn, LC. More undeveloped industrial-zoned land — the Moriah Farm property — is across the road but is not part of the boundary adjustment talks.
Nevill’s letter said that incorporating this area would allow industrial uses in areas already zoned for that use. Most industrial-zoned land currently within town limits is already built out, he added.
Arrington property: West of U.S. 15/17/29 and south of existing town limits is the sprawling tract once owned by the Arrington family and informally known as the Arrington property, though a business entity controlled by the Laws family of Catlett now owns it. Historically dubbed Alwington Farm, portions of the main section have been split off over the decades; remnants of the property are now Walmart, Home Depot and Brumfield Elementary School.
A core 431-acre section of Alwington Farm between Brumfield and Lovers Lane remains intact. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Arringtons tried and failed to gain county approval to build major commercial or light industrial facilities on the property. In 2015, county supervisors approved a 217-home, 55-and-older residential development on the north end of the property, and the town agreed to provide water to the development. Van Metre Homes was later contracted to build the development but construction has not yet begun. (See box.)
A 54-acre, mostly undeveloped remnant of the Arrington property is located between the main Arrington tract and the Windsor Ridge subdivision. It is owned by David Finan, of Lakeside Homes, through a business entity called Alwington Estates, LLC. This tract is zoned for residential development of up to one unit per acre.
Assemblies of God property: Just to the north of the U.S. 15/17/29 interchange are 43 acres of mostly undeveloped land owned by the Assemblies of God. The religious organization has tried and failed in recent years to convince the county’s zoning board to grant a special zoning permit to build a college-like campus or a regional administrative headquarters on the property. The land is zoned by the county for residential development of up to one unit per acre.
Existing residential subdivision: Several existing residential developments east, south and southwest of existing town limits would be incorporated into Warrenton under the proposal. These include: Poplar Grove, comprising 25 lots between Meetze Road and the Eastern Bypass; Blue Hills and Dakota Springs, composed of 19 lots north of Springs Road; Hunting Hills and Windsor Ridge, comprising about 50 lots south of Springs Road; Foxland Village and Lee’s Village, comprising 20 lots immediately north of the community college; and the Shipmadilly Lane residential area south of Fauquier Hospital. All but the Poplar Grove development are served by town water.
Van Roijen property: An 81-acre vacant parcel adjacent to the Athey Sports Complex on the north side of U.S. 211 is also part of the boundary line adjustment proposal. The parcel, a remnant of Saint Leonard’s Farm, was rezoned by the county for residential development in the early 2000s as part of an agreement that brought 800 acres of the sprawling Van Roijen family estate just west of town into a permanent conservation easement. Up to 41 homes could be built by-right on the property under existing county zoning, and the town has already agreed to provide water and sewer to any residential subdivision built there.
“It is important the parcel is developed in a manner consistent with the adjacent land use given its proximity to a signature amenity of the town,” said Nevill’s letter, referring to the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Center and the sports complex.
Warrenton Training Center: Station A of the Warrenton Training Center, a top-secret federal installation, would also be brought into town limits under the proposal. Located on Springs Road, the facility is already connected to the town’s utility infrastructure.
