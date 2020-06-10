Some county facilities, buildings and offices could be open to the public soon, after being closed for more than two months during the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla, the public can “expect a phased reopening after June 10.”
McCulla said he has asked staff from each county department to submit a plan for reopening facilities, and those plans are currently under review.
Transparent partitions, meant to guard against the airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus, are being installed in public-facing county offices; that project will be completed this week, he said.
In addition, McCulla said, “certain department entities will need additional [personal protective equipment] to open to the public.” He cited libraries as an example, explaining that the staff there will most likely require face shields, which county staff is in the process of procuring.
County-owned parks and trails have remained open through the pandemic, but some facilities within those parks have been closed.
Parks and Recreation Director Gary Rzepecki explained that some facilities, like tennis courts, have already been reopened. Boat rentals at CM Crocket Park have also been up and running since last month, a program which he said has been “very successful.”
For example, sports fields, playgrounds, pavilions and indoor facilities continue to be closed, but Rzepecki said that plans are in motion to work toward reopening. “We hope to have an answer later in the week,” he said on Monday regarding a timeline for the reopening of parks and recreation facilities.
Each sports league that utilizes county fields has been asked to submit a written plan regarding compliance with the provisions of Phase 2. “Once we review the league plans, and if they are acceptable, we will authorize them to use the fields,” said Rzepecki.
While a date has not yet been set for reopening playgrounds, he said that safety material is being re-installed on the equipment this week, and that the playgrounds will then be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. After that, he said, “A decision on opening the playgrounds will still need to be made and what kind of signage would be posted. If we do open, we would require people to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer before and after using the equipment.”
Beginning this week, pavilions are being cleaned and sanitized, after which Rzepecki said, “We would post signage and look into renting the facilities for up to 50 people,” although no date has yet been set.
At least in the short term, Larry Weeks Pool at Vint Hill will remain closed, as well as the indoor gym facilities at the Vint Hill Village Green Community Center. “Our contractor is going to be cleaning the pool and maintaining it so it does not pose any health problems,” Rzepecki explained. “If a decision is made to open it the pool it would be ready to go, but we would need to hire and train lifeguards and other staff first.”
