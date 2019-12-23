The Fauquier County Public Schools Division Spelling Bee will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. in the Taylor Middle School auditorium in Warrenton, according to a press release from the school division. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
Forty-five students representing 11 elementary schools and five middles schools will participate in the school division bee as winners of their school-level spelling bees. Taylor Middle School reading specialist John Lucas is the school division’s bee coordinator and Eileen Burgwyn, retired FCPS administrator, is the pronouncer.
The release stated that the winner of this competition will advance to the 15th annual Free Lance-Star Regional Spelling Bee to be held in March. The regional winner will be eligible to participate in the 93rd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort at the National Harbor in May 2020.
The following students are scheduled to participate in the FCPS Division Spelling Bee. (School champions and co-champions are designated with an asterisk.)
- Bradley Elementary: Marcellus Newman*, Andrew Price, Anna Swanwick
- Brumfield Elementary: Ayden Dionys*, Matthew McMahon, Shaan Yogendrah
- Coleman Elementary: Hudson Allen, Colton DeFriest, Lucas Weeks*,
- Greenville Elementary: Sloane Boyle*, Riley Brooks, Riley Min
- Miller Elementary: Jennifer Laari*, Cailin Lawlor, Alivia Yates
- Pearson Elementary: Avery Armistead*, Marcella Lutz, Claire Wahl
- Pierce Elementary: Lainey Maynard*, Logan Pribble, Taavi Risinger
- Ritchie Elementary: James Beauchamp*, William Sheedy, Isabella Suddarth
- Smith Elementary: Leigh Bieger, Tristan Bryant*, Miles Karner
- Thompson Elementary: Jairo Contreras*, Miguel Flores*, Eliana Hunter
- Walter Elementary: Olivia Arey, Emmet Price, Anna Snyder*
- Auburn Middle School: Shannon Anderson*, Melody Harlan*, Claire Pettingill*
- Cedar Lee Middle School: Bryar Laine*, Caylin Navarro*, Aaron Putman
- Marshall Middle School: Georgia Grady*, JoJo Seiler*, Wyatt Shaw*
- Taylor Middle School: Adriana Escamilla, Davyn Guskiewicz, Shelby Kaye*
- Warrenton Middle School: Elaine Cayton, Htetarkar Lin*, Max Marier
