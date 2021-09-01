County’s pollution reduction efforts falling short of state-mandated targets

For years, Fauquier County officials promised that they would build retention ponds and swales to filter pollutants from the stormwater that runs from county property into the Chesapeake Bay. But nothing was done.
Finally, this summer, they designed four such projects. But even when those are built, the county will be less than halfway to meeting the state-mandated pollution removal targets it must hit by 2023, and then will have to do even more to meet bigger goals for 2028. If it does not, the consequences could be costly.
Meanwhile, the county received a warning letter this summer from a state inspector citing 16 other problems with its stormwater management program. County officials, as they plan their pollution curbing projects, now have to meet a 90-day deadline to correct the deficiencies cited in the inspector’s report.
Neither of these is a disaster. But taken together, they show a county either slow or still learning how to meet state requirements to clean up the Bay. The situation is not helped by the fact that state and federal governments, while putting onerous requirements on cities, towns and counties to deal with their stormwater runoff, have provided little money to help.
“These are unfunded mandates,” noted Fauquier Community Development Director Holly Meade in an email discussing the cost of county anti-pollution projects.
Of the two issues, the deficiencies in the county’s program are more easily handled. Meade has already filed a 30-day response to the inspector; in the response she states that half of the cited deficiencies have already been dealt with and the rest would be remedied by mid-September.
But pollution reduction is more complicated. It involves building holding ponds, marshes, swales or other structures that filter nitrogen, phosphorus and silt from the rainwater that runs off county properties. The projects can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. If those projects still fail to satisfy anti-pollution goals, Fauquier can buy pollutant-removal credits from others, but they can be similarly expensive.
Meade said in an email that she has been discussing the county’s pollution reduction plans with Jeff Selengut, a state Department of Environmental Quality official who oversees the county’s stormwater permit, under which all this falls. “He and I also discussed other options to meet our permit requirements,” she wrote. “We are currently looking at our options with a consultant. The end of the permit cycle is October 2023 so there are over two years to reach our goals.”
Selengut said his department was willing to work with any jurisdiction to help it meet its requirements and goals, which run in five-year cycles. But the county is more than halfway through its current five-year cycle and is only now designing its projects. “If we see folks not doing anything for the first two, three years of the permit cycle, that gets us concerned,” he said.
Back in 2015, Fauquier County was in a more comfortable position. That year county officials signed a joint agreement with the Town of Warrenton, where many of the county’s and school district’s buildings are located. “Among other things, this agreement states that the Town of Warrenton agrees to meet most of the county’s ... pollution-reduction goals,” an Oct. 1, 2018, county report notes.
But on May 10, 2019, the town and county re-did the agreement, agreeing that the town’s permit “will not include and cover” the county and school board properties located in the town. When it came to pollution reduction projects, the county was on its own.
The issues derive from the county’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System or “MS4” permit, which was awarded in May 2014. The county’s permit, mandated by the federal Clean Water Act and monitored by the state DEQ, regulates stormwater runoff into streams and the Chesapeake Bay from an urbanized area north of Warrenton and from county and school board properties in the town itself. (MS4 permits are just for urbanized areas. The 2010 census determined that an irregular section of land north and northeast of Warrenton, reaching up into New Baltimore, was “urbanized” and that its runoff needed a permit.)
The permit has two main components. One is a six-part program that focuses on day-to-day practices to cut all pollutants -- including public education, illicit discharges, construction site runoff and pollutant control at county facilities. Indeed, records show that county staffers have educated hundreds of students and homeowners on stormwater pollution, trained employees about fertilizer use and inspect numerous drains annually.
Still, on June 21, DEQ inspector Anna Tuthill sent a report labeled “Warning Letter” to Meade that listed 16 faults with the county’s program. Some were minor, such as the county not posting its MS4 permit on its webpage. Other deficiencies were more serious: The county needs improved methods to detect illegal dumping into sewers, an updated illicit discharge ordinance and better practices for chemical and debris storage at the county maintenance yard.
Tuthill said in an interview that she inspects five or six stormwater mitigation programs a year and issues warning letters to roughly 20% to 25% of them. Fauquier’s letter indicates that if corrective action is not taken, the county could be in violation of state laws or its permit, and fines can run up to $32,500 per day of violation.
Meade responded to Tuthill on July 16 to say that eight of the 16 deficiencies had already been corrected, and that the remaining ones would be fixed by Sept. 17. For instance, she said the county code was being amended to include a legal mechanism to deal with illicit dumping into storm sewers.
The second part of the MS4 permit may be more problematic. It addresses Fauquier’s contribution of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment to the Chesapeake Bay and requires that a portion of those pollutants -- ranging from 6% to 20%, depending on pollutant -- be eliminated. To get there, Fauquier must cut 40% of those portions by 2023 and then 60% more by 2028.
Records show the county to be long on promises but short on actions. In 2016, Fauquier reported it had three detention ponds and 17 swales within its boundaries but noted they probably did not meet then-current standards for treating runoff and would likely not count toward pollution-reduction goals.
The county’s Oct. 1, 2018, MS4 Annual Report, available online, lists 18 potential projects. The first of these, a green filtering basin at Brumfield Elementary School, will be completed by the end of 2019, it says. A report a year later said it would be built in the first half of 2020.
That report, published on Oct. 1, 2019, contains the same list of 18 “potential green infrastructure improvements” with more information and costs. It listed updated costs for three of them: One at C.M. Bradley Elementary School for $75,300, one at Fauquier High School for $127,596 and one at Vint Hill Green for $412,656.
But the most recent report, dated Oct. 1, 2020, states, “as of June 30 [2020] no reductions had yet been achieved through credit purchases, infrastructure retrofits or new infrastructure.” None of the projects have been built yet, but the list remains.
Now, three years into its five-year cycle, the county has designed some new projects: One involves new plantings at Brumfield Elementary, and two wetlands and a water-filtering area are planned for Fauquier High School. Together, they will filter out 77.22 pounds of nitrogen, 8.6 pounds of phosphorus and 4,807 pounds of silt from stormwater runoff each year. That’s less than half of the county’s 2023 pollutant reduction goals. If those projects are completed by 2022, more projects with similar pollution reductions will have to be built in 2023.
The price of the projects is not fully clear. Meade said the Brumfield project, funded by the county and through grants, will cost $163,822. She said the Fauquier High School projects had not yet been priced.
The county charges the owners of tax parcels a fee of $13.64 per year in stormwater management fees. The money would go toward these projects. The total collected last year was $369,125.68.
If Fauquier County is not able to build enough new projects to meet its required pollution reduction goals, one option remains. Pollution reduction credits can be purchased in a marketplace from others who have achieved excess reductions and want to sell them.
According to Derick Winn, the DEQ’s MS4 team lead, the costs of credits can range from $8,000 to $30,000 per pound of phosphorus. Nitrogen credits cost less, but he said that buyers usually purchase the credits in bundles -- that is, some quantity of phosphorus, nitrogen and silt credits together. So, the credits needed to meet the county’s pollution-reduction targets could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Winn noted, however, that those prices were for permanent credits. If a jurisdiction just wants to buy annual credits for a year or two while it is building its ponds or wetlands, the prices would be much lower – maybe $15 a pound.
If a jurisdiction still does not meet its goals, injunctions and fines are possible. But, says the DEQ’s Selengut: “we want to do everything we can possibly do to enable folks to meet their requirements. We don't want to sit back and just say, ‘Hey, you didn't do it; you’re out of compliance; here's your fine.’”
