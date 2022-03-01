This story was updated March 1 with more information about the FY 2023 budget proposed by Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla.
Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla released a draft $409 million budget for fiscal year 2023 on Friday. The proposal exceeds the current budget by $69 million, largely due to the cost of expanding and renovating Taylor Middle School in Warrenton and Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton. Other significant drivers of the increase are staffing and pay increases for fire, rescue and law enforcement personnel and an expected jump in employee healthcare costs.
The increased budget would be funded primarily by $35.9 million in debt related to the school construction projects, a $10.4 million increase in real estate tax revenue – driven by increased real estate values — and by imposing a 6% meals tax for the first time in the county’s history.
The meals tax is estimated to generate $4.8 million in revenue this year, the equivalent of about 3.3¢ on the real estate tax rate. Supervisors considered imposing a meals tax last year after the General Assembly made it easier for localities to do so; they decided against it at the time, however, because of the continued economic uncertainly amid the pandemic.
At 93.3¢ per $100 in assessed value, the real estate tax rate in the proposed budget would be the lowest in 13 years. However, taxable real estate values in the county have risen 29% after the quadrennial reassessment last year. Therefore, even by lowering the tax rate by 6.1¢ as the proposed budget does, revenues from the tax would still increase by more than $10 million.
The real estate tax is divided into three components. Currently, an 85.5¢ tax goes to the general fund, a 13.3¢ fire and rescue levy pays for those services and 0.6¢ goes toward a fund that pays the owners of working farms to keep their land undeveloped.
The proposed budget would decrease the general fund tax rate to 77.1¢, increase the fire and rescue levy to 15.7¢ and decrease the conservation easement levy to 0.5¢.
Few new spending items
School board members – and school employees – will be disappointed by the budget proposal, which includes a $2.7 million increase in local tax funding for the school division — enough only to fund pay raises that were approved last year outside the regular budget cycle.
The school board’s own draft budget this year asked supervisors to allocate a total of $10.3 million in additional funding to pay for additional salary increases for teachers and school staffers. Representing $7.6 million more than already approved by supervisors, funding the difference would mean raising revenue equivalent to 5¢ on the real estate tax rate. The school board has control over how school funds are spent but no direct control over revenue.
Like the school division increase, most of the remaining proposed expenditure increases have already been approved during out-of-cycle adjustments to the budget last year. Others, like the school renovations, have long been in the works. Most of the revenue to pay for it comes from either debt or state and federal funding; local tax revenue would fund upfront just $20 million of the $69 million year-over-year increase.
The proposed budget, for instance, includes 27 full-time firefighters not included in the budget adopted last spring. Overall, the proposed $25.9 million budget for the Fire and Rescue Levy Fund would constitute a $6.4 million year-over-year increase. Most of the expenditures, however, have already been approved or planned.
Part of the budget increase comes from federal funding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency in September of 2021 announced a $4.7 million grant — including $1.5 million in FY 2023 — to fund 15 new professional firefighter positions in Goldvein. The county will take over the funding of those positions in FY 2026.
The 12 remaining new positions were approved last month by county supervisors to provide permanent round-the-clock professional staffing at the Warrenton station, which has been plagued by volunteer recruiting problems since news of at least two criminal incidents involving volunteer firefighters there became public last year. The career staffers there will cost county taxpayers about $1.2 million annually.
Most of the remaining $3.7 million fire and rescue increase would go toward continuing to fund 5% pay raises approved last year for county employees — including fire and rescue personnel — outside the school division along with adjustments to the pay scale.
Pay scale adjustments and rising healthcare costs for county employees make up some of the remaining expenditure increases in the proposed budget. Rising prescription drug costs, for instance, are the primary driver behind a $5.5 million expected increase in employee healthcare expenditures. Other money will go toward correcting “compression” of pay scales, a three-year process that started in 2019 but was put on hold during the pandemic.
But most new spending would go toward renovation and expansion of two of the county’s five public middle schools. The $22 million project at Cedar Lee Middle School broke ground last year and is expected to be in time for the opening of school in August 2023. The school division is currently soliciting bids for the Taylor Middle School project, which is expected to cost $40 million.
(1) comment
Tax and spend! Republicans love to tax folks!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.