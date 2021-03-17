County officials take another shot at fixing fill dirt conundrum

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” It might be an old proverb, but it fits a new effort by Fauquier County to get a grip on a vexing issue -- the piles of dirt and construction debris growing into towering mesas on some local farms. The first attempt, a zoning amendment passed by the board of supervisors two years ago, is now considered a failure. The planning commission will be meeting Thursday to see if new wording can do the trick.
“It is apparent that Fauquier has become a dumping ground for Northern Virginia’s excess construction dirt. The impacts are being felt personally by many locals who live in close proximity to these dumping locations, as well as those who travel our roads,” said Supervisor Rick Gerhardt in an email. “We attempted to curtail this activity a few years ago but, clearly, what we put in place did not work. Now, we are forced to make additional changes in order to get this situation under control.”
The situation the county wants to control -- the trucking of massive amounts of dirt to properties in Fauquier – has annoyed some neighbors for years. It has been the subject of official complaints and lawsuits. Residents object to the dust from the dump trucks, the noise they make and the danger they pose on the highways. The county is also concerned about whether the fill may endanger wetlands or block streams, how runoff will impact neighboring properties and whether toxins in the fill might contaminate groundwater.
Farmers bristle at being told what they can do with their land, however. They have argued that they may need dirt to fill in depressions, to level fields, or even to create a base for turf farms. Moreover, contractors pay landowners well for taking the dirt and debris – the going rate is $100 a truckload or more, and farms could accept 20 or more trucks a day, according to one lawsuit. But the practice galls some neighbors and county officials who see no agricultural use for the massive dirt mesas.
Back in September 2018, after many meetings with farmers and local residents, the county passed an amendment to its zoning ordinance that it thought would give it control over the issue. Since farmers often do need dirt fill to improve their property, the ordinance allowed for small farms to accept 100 cubic yards a year without question. Farms greater than 10 acres were allowed 200 cubic yards of fill in a 24-hour period, up to 4,200 cubic yards in a year. If they were going to use more, they needed to apply for a special exception to the zoning code.
In the more than two years since the ordinance was amended, no one applied for a special exception, the community development staff has reported. Still, the trucks rolled in and dirt rose in the countryside, prompting complaints about a half-dozen sites. Inspectors went to the sites but saw they would need to count every truck entering the property and measure the load of each one to determine if a landowner was violating the cubic yard limits.
“You see the problem,” said Amy Rogers, Fauquier’s chief of zoning and development services.
Rogers said the county made a mistake by treating the matter as an agriculture issue, trying to regulate how much fill dirt a farmer could import in a year. Instead, she said, the problem is really one of contractor waste disposal, so the county intends to regulate it as such.
Supervisor Gerhardt, who is sponsoring the amendment, agrees: “The proposed text amendment removes the use from the agricultural category and places it in an industrial category,” he wrote. “Importantly, it continues to allow by-right farming activity for legitimate agricultural activities.”
Under the new proposal, the regulations on cubic yards of fill would disappear. Owners of land zoned agricultural, who want to use their land for storage or disposal of non-agricultural fill, would need to file a site plan, obtain a special exception and get a zoning permit. If the property is zoned business or industrial, owners would need an administrative special permit. Additional rules would limit the area filled to two acres and a height of eight feet in agriculture districts. The fill must be at least 100 feet from wetlands, streams and flood plains and no closer than 500 feet to a house. Public highways used by the trucks must be hosed of dirt and dust daily by the fill site operator.
And last, “waste fill” is not permitted at all on agricultural properties, except for building or maintaining farm roads. Waste fill is defined as containing whole or broken brick, concrete block, concrete or asphalt.
Julie Bolthouse, the Piedmont Environmental Council’s land use representative, said the new proposal should help the county deal with landowners who say the huge piles form the base for turf farms. “Now the county can go out and say, ‘No, a 20-foot plateau taking over two acres is not agricultural, you don't need a 20-foot plateau for a turf farm.’” She signed a PEC letter of support for the new amendment.
Rogers said she has “not heard from one farmer” objecting to the proposed amendment. “I've talked to the farm bureau and I talked to John Marshall [Soil and Water Conservation District] and I've talked to the extension office and all of them understand what our goal is,” she said. “It's not being used as agricultural. It is being used by the development community to, to just get rid of, dispose of their dirt and their materials.”
She said she is concerned that the problem will widen, as much of the material seems to be coming from the construction on I-66. She said she, herself, was recently contacted by a contractor asking where he could dump in Fauquier County.
“So I think it's going to get worse from here on out with that large scale transportation project,” she said. “And we're the first county, of course, outside of the Northern Virginia region. So we're the first one that they stop at, if they can find these sites.”
