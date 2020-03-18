Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla announced today that starting this afternoon at 5 p.m., all Fauquier County offices will be closed to the public until April 2. The county administrator stressed that “the business of the county will continue during this closure.”
County employees are expected to report for work or to telecommute as authorized during the closure. For those who have business with the county, McCulla urged the use of email, telephone or mail as the means of non-face-to-face contact. Citizens are urged to contact the treasurer, commissioner of revenue or county offices if they have questions or if they wish to transact business.
Information about how to contact the different Fauquier County departments may be found at https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/.
McCulla also noted that all of the Fauquier County courts will remain open for business at this time and their clerk’s offices will remain open to the public. In addition, the county’s landfill and convenience sites will also remain open. McCulla also stressed that law enforcement and emergency services will continue to operate without interruption.
In accordance with the governor’s March 17 directive to limit gatherings to no more than ten people in one location, Fauquier County will hold a virtual public hearing for the FY 2021 proposed budget and tax rates on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. Citizens may participate in the virtual public hearing via livestream by going to https://vimeo.com/event/25618.
anyone who would like to have their comments read to the board of supervisors during the budget public hearing, citizens may email their comments to: budgetoffice@fauquiercounty.gov.
McCulla said, “While I realize the inconvenience to county citizens by this action, both the president of the United States and the governor have made it clear that localities must take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the potential for face-to-face exposure. We hope that the actions we take today will help keep the citizens of Fauquier County safer by preventing the spread of this virus and will also protect the county workforce to ensure we are able to continue to provide our citizens with the services they need.”
