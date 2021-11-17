County juggles multiple construction projects in Marshall

The Marshall Streetscape Improvements project is in full swing. Visitors to the area will find construction fences and orange and white barrels cordoning off the north side of Marshall’s Main Street. Two lanes of traffic – one in each direction -- remain open and the sidewalks are clear.
Last week, traffic was reconfigured east of Rectortown Road so that the traffic pattern is consistent all through the area. “It’s a straight shot through town,” said Anne Michael Greene, a local real estate agent and vice president of Marshall Moving Forward, a nonprofit formed to help and promote businesses. “They wanted to set up the cones so the traffic pattern would stay the same no matter what part of the street they were working on.”
Parking on the street is extremely limited, but there is parking on some side streets and behind Main Street businesses. Fauquier County Deputy County Administrator Erin Kozanecki said that the contractor is working to provide safe, temporary parking along Main Street in areas that are not under construction. This can vary from week to week, she said.
“Some of the more recent reductions in the temporary parking has been related to Fauquier County’s Water and Sewer Authority’s work zones along Main Street where they replaced the sanitary line.” Kozanecki added.
“We’re figuring it out; we’re managing,” said Greene. “It’s a construction project. It’s going to be inconvenient, but people are helping each other out.”
Power went out Nov. 8 when a Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Authority truck hit a power line. “Everyone was blaming the Main Street project, but it really had nothing to do with it,” Greene said.
Marshall Moving Forward is trying to minimize the pain. MMF puts updates on its website and Facebook page and has paid to print signs pointing visitors to parking spots.
State of the project
The goal of the Main Street project is to beautify Marshall’s Main Street by adding trees and lighting. The sidewalks will also be improved and widened — by 12 inches on each side of the street — to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Unsightly power and communication lines that now hang over the street will be moved underground.
Preparation work for this last part of the project is being accomplished now. Kozanecki said that “duct banks” are being constructed in trenches along the north side of Main Street in the parking lane and in both North and South Frost streets. The concrete duct bank includes various conduit (PCB pipes); the utility lines will be fed through the conduit during the later stages of the project. Once the concrete duct bank cures – which can take up to three weeks – backfill material will then be placed and tested in accordance with VDOT specifications, then asphalt will be placed to the existing road grade.
WSA
Complicating the project are water lines that are being discovered as the streets are torn up. Some of the lines may be a century old, and the WSA only took ownership of the community’s sewer system 50 years ago and its water system 15 years ago. Consequently, many of the maps of underground lines are rudimentary at best, forcing county officials to deal with previously unknown sewage lines and water mains as they are discovered during construction.
Kozanecki said, “WSA has performed a fair amount of work along Frost and Main streets over the past few weeks. Along parts of Main Street and Frost, they replaced a previously unknown sanitary line. Along Frost there has been similar unknown water line replacement, as well as a planned upgrade to their existing water lines to tie into upgrades performed by VanMetre along Frost, beyond Andersen Avenue.
Ben Shoemaker, executive director of the WSA, said that the Main Street project gives the WSA a chance to replace older pipes now, instead of having to rip up the brand-new sidewalks later if repairs are necessary.
Road construction near the commuter lot
Meanwhile, construction work is ongoing to complete access to a new commuter parking lot west of town at the corner of Cunningham Farm Road and Route 55, just off I-66 Exit 27. That project is unrelated to the Main Street improvements.
A 41-space park-and-ride lot was completed, funded by a VDOT grant and administered by the county and VanMetre Homes, which is building a housing development along that section of Route 55.
Now, the county is rounding out the project by improving Cunningham Farm Road and connecting the lot to town via Salem Avenue. The costs of the additional improvements are being split between the state and VanMetre.
“The construction includes extending Salem Avenue from its current terminus near Washburn Place to the ultimate intersection with Cunningham Farm Drive,” said Adam Shellenberger, the county’s chief of planning.
Cunningham Farm Drive will eventually be extended past the Middleburg Humane Foundation, which lies on the parcel adjacent to the new commuter lot, when the VanMetre development is completed, Shellenberger said. Construction on the road improvements and extensions began in August 2020 and is almost complete.
Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel asked that businesses and stakeholders on Main Street should “be sure to let us know of any issues or concerns so the county can respond quickly to resolve.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
