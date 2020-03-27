Additional actions are being taken by the county to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the citizens and businesses of Fauquier County, according to a press release from Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla.
These actions include:
- A hiring freeze on all non-essential positions.
- A spending freeze on all non-essential spending.
- The creation of the county’s COVID-19 Response Hub, an interactive page allowing citizens to receive the latest on how the county and the towns are responding to the issue. McCulla noted that the page also contains a link to an interactive map showing many of the businesses that are open and serving the general public. It may be found at https://fauquier-county-coronavirus-response-fauquiergis.hub.arcgis.com/. McCulla praised the departments of Geographic Information Services, Economic Development and the Office of the Commissioner of Revenue for creating the site.
- The extension of the closure of county buildings, facilities and programs to the public until April 30. McCulla stated in the release, “While our buildings and facilities will remain closed to the public, we continue to conduct the business of the county and welcome our citizens' interaction with us through email, phone, mail and other similar methods of communications.”
- The board of supervisors passage of a no tax increase budget on March 26. McCulla said the revised budget sought "to ensure that our businesses and citizens do not feel any additional tax burden as this time."
- The creation of a curbside pickup program by the Fauquier County Library. McCulla praised Maria Del Rosso and the library staff for their creative response to the COVID-19 closures. “Libraries are critical to the well-being of our community, especially in this time and Maria and her staff implemented a new and innovative program to continue to serve the library’s patrons. She and her staff embody the spirit to serve our citizens during this time.” McCulla said.
“We hope that these additional actions taken over the last few days will continue to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Fauquier County,” McCulla stated. “I urge our citizens to continue to follow the directions of the governor, the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and other methods of slowing the spread of the virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.