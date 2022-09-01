photo_ft_news_communications broadband cell tower in catlett-1_20220721.jpg

Two months after Data Stream Mobile Technologies filed a $27 million lawsuit against Fauquier County, the county filed a countersuit Aug. 26 that demands at least $10 million in damages from the Florida-based broadband company. The county claims that Data Stream lied about its finances before agreeing in 2019 to a multimillion dollar contract to provide subsidized internet service in rural areas of the county. The county’s filing also alleges that Data Stream has been unresponsive to customers and potential customers and that its network has experienced “frequent outages,” as has been previously reported.

The two sides have been engaged in a running dispute since at least March 2021 over some of the issues outlined in the lawsuits, each claiming that the other first failed to meet its contractual obligations. The Aug. 26 counterclaim escalates the dispute further, alleging that Data Stream “fraudulently induced” the county into signing the initial contracts. The filing also sheds new light on the state of Data Stream’s finances during the initial round of contract negotiations and its statements to the county in the leadup to the 2019 agreement.

