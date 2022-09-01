Two months after Data Stream Mobile Technologies filed a $27 million lawsuit against Fauquier County, the county filed a countersuit Aug. 26 that demands at least $10 million in damages from the Florida-based broadband company. The county claims that Data Stream lied about its finances before agreeing in 2019 to a multimillion dollar contract to provide subsidized internet service in rural areas of the county. The county’s filing also alleges that Data Stream has been unresponsive to customers and potential customers and that its network has experienced “frequent outages,” as has been previously reported.
The two sides have been engaged in a running dispute since at least March 2021 over some of the issues outlined in the lawsuits, each claiming that the other first failed to meet its contractual obligations. The Aug. 26 counterclaim escalates the dispute further, alleging that Data Stream “fraudulently induced” the county into signing the initial contracts. The filing also sheds new light on the state of Data Stream’s finances during the initial round of contract negotiations and its statements to the county in the leadup to the 2019 agreement.
“This case is about Data Stream’s failure to perform its contractual obligations,” the Aug. 26 filing says. “But it is also about Data Stream’s fraudulent conduct, its refusal to act in good faith and the resulting damage to the county, the [Fauquier County Broadband Authority] and the citizens of Fauquier County.”
Data Stream’s June 30 lawsuit against the county claimed that the county failed to meet its contract obligations and that county officials had engaged in “business conspiracy” and defamed the company’s reputation. County supervisors voted last month to hire an outside law firm, Alexandria-based Harman, Claytor, Corrigan & Wellman, to represent the county in the case.
As of March, Data Stream provided fixed-wireless internet service to 629 homes and businesses in Fauquier County from 15 towers under the Sept. 12, 2019, agreement and subsequent amendments to that agreement. The county has paid $4.7 million under the contract. Last year, however, the county ceased subsidy payments to Data Stream, claiming that Data Stream had failed “to provide broadband service in good faith to the citizens of the county” and had breached specific terms of its contracts.
Data Stream’s attorney, Michael Daniels, declined to comment on the new filing, adding that he had not yet read the counterclaim in detail. “Even after I review the pleadings, I probably won’t have a comment,” he wrote in an email. “As I said before, I have no desire to try this case in the media.”
David Corrigan, an attorney for the county, wrote in an email that “We have no comment beyond what is in the pleadings at this time.”
‘Fraudulent misrepresentations’
The county’s Aug. 26 countersuit contains previously unreported allegations that Data Stream, which is a single-member business entity controlled entirely by South Florida resident Sean P. Lee, lied about its revenue, outstanding debts and outside contractual obligations as county supervisors were considering a public-private broadband initiative in 2019. The lawsuit emphasizes that the county agreed to the terms of the 2019 agreement based in part on Data Stream’s own representations of its finances.
“Selecting a contractor that did not face financial pressures that would force it to compromise the service offered to the county’s citizens,” the lawsuit says, “was an essential component of the county’s decision process.” But, the lawsuit claims, “Data Stream’s fraudulent misrepresentations induced the county to enter into the MOU and pay millions of dollars to Data Stream that it would not otherwise have paid.”
Specifically, the lawsuit points to a 2017 line-of-credit agreement between Data Stream and Bank of America. That loan agreement stipulated that Data Stream would give “first position security interest” to Bank of America, giving the bank the exclusive right to repossess collateral if Data Stream defaulted on the loan — up to “all of its equipment, fixtures, inventory and receivables.”
The 2019 agreement between Data Stream and the county, however, stipulated that the county would have a “first person security interest” in the same collateral. “Data Stream, therefore, promised to give the county a security interest that it knew it was legally incapable of giving,” the county’s filing claims. The county also alleges that, in the summer of 2019, Data Stream knowingly lied about the amount and terms of the line of credit with Bank of America.
Data Stream also lied in June 2019 about its revenue from the previous year, the county claims. A financial statement submitted by Data Stream at the time showed that the company’s gross revenues totaled $9.14 million in 2018. An application from Data Stream to the Federal Communications Commission, however, stated that the company’s revenues were $8.29 million in 2018, according to the county. “Data Stream, therefore, overstated [to the county] its gross revenue by … approximately 10%,” the Aug. 26 filing alleges.
Other lawsuits against Data Stream
The Bank of America line of credit was itself recently subject to litigation. Two days before Data Stream sued Fauquier County, Bank of America sued Data Stream, claiming that the company had defaulted on at least $511,000. Lee personally guaranteed the company’s line of credit, according to the bank. The case has yet to be resolved.
As the Fauquier Times has previously reported, documents attached to the Bank of America case show that Data Stream was allegedly experiencing financial difficulties while county officials were pressing the company about “deficiencies” in its service to Fauquier customers. On Jan. 26, 2021, about three months before county officials sent the first formal complaint to Data Stream, the bank agreed to extend the repayment deadline for the line of credit until March 4, 2021. On May 3, 2021, the deadline was again extended, this time to Nov. 15, 2021. The bank sent an “additional notice of default” to Data Stream on April 28, 2022. The dispute with the county escalated in the two following months, according to public documents, and culminated with Data Stream’s June 28, 2022, lawsuit.
Another lawsuit filed against Data Stream has also woven its way into the Fauquier County case. It has not been previously reported.
On Feb. 5, 2021, Cliff Padgett, also of Florida, filed a lawsuit against a company which he sold to Lee in May 2019, four months before Data Stream signed the agreement with Fauquier County. As part of the 2019 sale, Lee agreed to hire Padgett for at least three years and pay Padgett a salary and benefits totaling $10,700 per month and reimburse Padgett for any expenses he incurred on behalf of Lee’s companies, according to documents attached to the suit. Lee also agreed to take on any debts that Padgett’s company had previously incurred, though public records do not indicate whether or not the company had existing debt when Lee purchased it.
Padgett is listed as the person “responsible for Data Stream civil construction of a tower site” in a June 17, 2019 memo from Data Stream to Fauquier County.
In October 2020, Lee’s business entity stopped paying Padgett his agreed-upon salary and refused to reimburse him for expenses totaling more than $24,000, Padgett claimed in his lawsuit. Padgett and Lee settled the case in February 2022 for an undisclosed financial sum.
In its Aug. 26 filing, the county contends that Data Stream failed to disclose its agreement with Padgett during the discussions that led to the September 2019 agreement with Fauquier County. “Data Stream identified neither this long-term employment contract nor its assumption of [Padgett’s former company’s] liabilities on the financial statements it provided to the county” in 2019, the lawsuit says.
‘Failure to perform’
County officials have claimed publicly for months that Data Stream had failed broadly to provide adequate customer service to existing and potential customers, allegations that are repeated in the Aug. 26 counterclaim. The filing also alleges that customers, and “even members of the board of supervisors who are themselves Data Stream subscribers,” have complained of “consistent service disruptions that can last for days or even weeks.”
“Data Stream’s failure to perform is unsurprising in light of the fact that the financial incentive structure contemplated by the [2019] MOU was built on misrepresentations by Data Stream,” the county claims.
Documents attached to the Aug. 26 filing also provide new details about the level of service Data Stream indicated in 2019 it would provide if contracted for the broadband initiative.
For instance, a “deployment plan” submitted by Data Stream to the county on June 17, 2019, indicated that the company’s “goal” was “to reach 90% of the county’s population,” or about 20,000 households, utilizing at least 25 communications towers. The document also claimed that Data Stream had plans for “redundancy” networks that would ensure “99.99% uptime” for its customers.
A table included in the “deployment plan” indicates that each tower location could serve hundreds of subscribers. Within one year, the document claimed, more than 15,000 households would have the option to subscribe to internet service through Data Stream. Another document indicated that Data Stream expected to sign up about 3,000 customers through the deployment of the first seven towers in the network.
Data Stream has never had more than 629 subscribers in Fauquier County, however. “This represents less than 25% of the total subscribers Data Stream told the county it anticipated being able to serve through just the deployment of the initial seven towers described in the [September 2019] MOU,” the Aug. 26 counterclaim says. The Hume tower, for instance, has never had more than 24 subscribers, according to the county, despite indications from Data Stream in 2019 that the company had identified 724 households that could connect to the tower.
“Data Stream,” the filing continues, “has made no effort to remedy this shortfall. It has not advertised its services in the county. It has made no effort to obtain additional subscribers.”
Residents have also complained that the company “can take days to respond to a request for assistance or simply not respond at all,” the county claims, even when a resident is inquiring about purchasing an internet subscription through Data Stream.
“Effectively,” the Aug. 26 filing claims, “the [2019] MOU assigned responsibility for the lion’s share of capital and operational costs to the county. All Data Stream had to do was provide reliable internet access and customer service to the county’s citizens. But it has not done so.”
