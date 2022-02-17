County, farmer reach agreement on fill dirt violation in floodplain

A Fauquier County farmer who allowed 5,000 truckloads of dirt to be dumped into a floodplain on his property has been granted a special exception by the board of supervisors, letting him keep the dirt in place. Had he not received the exception, which largely settled his long-standing zoning violation case, he would have been required to remove all the dirt he had put in place to save his cattle back in 2018.
However, other nearby properties owned or operated by his relatives have dirt-dumping violations that have yet to be resolved. “There's multiple properties involved, and it's an ongoing matter that they are continuing to work on,” said County Attorney Tracy Gallehr. “So this is just the first of several resolutions that needed to be considered by the board in an effort to try to bring the properties into compliance.”
County officials have been expressing concern since 2017 that some farmers were accepting excess fill dirt from highway and other construction projects and piling it on their properties. Contractors may pay farmers up to $50 a truckload to take the dirt, creating what the county describes as unregulated dumps.
Documents show that Lee Roy Nissley, managing member of Cedar Run Farm LLC at 9566 Elk Run Road, was sent a violation notice on Oct. 31, 2018, after an inspection by a county agent. The inspector found that he had filled in a 100-year floodplain without getting a special exception, which is normally required for such a non-permitted use on a property.
According to the documents, Nissley told county officials that earlier in 2018 he had brought in about 5,000 truckloads of fill dirt from a construction project in Prince William County. The fill raised six acres of his land by approximately eight feet. Nissley said he had been having trouble with cattle drowning in floodwaters in the low-lying area and hoped that raising the land would solve the problem.
He said in an interview Monday that a trucking contractor approached him about bringing dirt to his property. The contractor told him it would be OK to bring in the dirt; Nissley said he did not know he was violating any laws. “I knew it was part of a floodplain, but I didn’t know there were any regulations against it,” he said. “I feel terrible.”
On Sept. 13, 2018 a zoning ordinance amendment was adopted by the board of supervisors that placed severe restrictions on filling practices on agricultural land. But Nissley said the fill had been placed before the adoption of the ordinance.
He said the hauling company told him all permits for the excavated dirt were in place. He also said he did not even want that much dirt. He does not live on the Elk Run Road farm, but about five miles away behind the Pine Grove Mennonite Church on Dumfries Road. He said he put up signs telling the truckers to stop bringing in the dirt, but they would not cease, and he was not there to stop them.
“I told him quit it, that this is enough dirt. And they kept right on bringing the dirt,” he said.
Still, the county’s position was that Nissley was in violation of the zoning laws: he had filled in the floodplain without getting a special exception or the required zoning and grading permits.
On Oct. 25, 2019, the county sent Nissley a “Notice of Zoning Violation and Corrective Order.” It said he had done nothing to remedy the situation in the past year, and gave him two options. One was to apply for zoning and land disturbing permits that would allow him to remove all 5,000 loads of dirt from the property. The other was to obtain a special exception that would “allow the fill to remain.”
Nissley said the trucking contractor said he would take care of the applications, and he trusted that he was doing so. But, in fact, little was being done. On Oct. 26, 2021, assistant zoning chief Heather Jenkins asked a senior assistant county attorney to get involved.
Learning of this, Nissley said he turned to a company that was helping him create a wetlands easement on his property and asked them for help. He said they got the process back on track.
By Jan. 20, the community development staff had drafted a resolution to give Nissley his special exception. It was considered by the planning commission on that date. No one spoke at the hearing, and the commission sent the special exception on to the supervisors, who approved it unanimously on Feb. 10.
Working in Nissley’s favor was a staff analysis that said the property would continue to be used for agriculture, that the fill was stabilized and that it would not increase flooding. Nissley added that the raised pasture now prevents manure and cattle feed from being washed into Cedar Run.
“No adverse impacts were incurred by the fill placement,” said county chief planner Adam Shellenberger.
Shellenberger also noted that, though it was not a condition for the exception, Nissley was working toward putting 65 acres of his land next to Cedar Run under an easement that would create and restore wetlands – all to improve the health of the watershed.
Nissley is still required by the special exception’s wording to obtain zoning and land-disturbing permits for the fill that was placed on his property. He has one year to do this or he must obtain another special exception.
On neighboring farms
The other properties near Nissley’s that are still working their way through dirt-dumping violations have some unique problems. For instance, zoning assistant Jenkins said two of them operated by the Nissley family that are trying to obtain special exceptions hold large quantities of asphalt road millings and yet are in conservation easements. The board of supervisors will have to decide whether the millings can stay or must be removed.
Gallehr said it made sense that the county’s staff would have focused on the Nissley parcel first. “I presume they chose to proceed on that one because it was a little less complicated in that it wasn't subject to a conservation easement,” she said.
