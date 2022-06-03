In an email sent to subscribers Friday, Data Stream Mobile Technologies blamed the Fauquier County government for “a higher level of service disruptions than normal.” The email claimed that the county has failed to meet “financial commitments” over the past 14 months, which in turn has caused the outages. “Many of you have been experiencing issues within the network and our ability to maintain service levels is dependent [on the] performance of all parties to the contract we agreed to with the county,” read the email, signed by Data Stream CEO Sean Lee.
In a press release, the county countered by claiming that Data Stream violated the terms of a 2019 agreement by raising its subscriber rates earlier this year, adding that county officials “have made numerous attempts to work with Data Stream to address the deficiencies in Data Stream’s performance under the terms of the agreement, in a manner that would ensure that subscribers would not lose service.”
The county did not immediately provide details about the "deficiencies in Data Stream's performance" in response to a question from the Fauquier Times.
Data Stream claimed that it raised rates “to offset the shortfall caused by the county’s default in contributing to costs.”
Lee’s email to subscribers did not explain the correlation between the service disruptions and the payments that that the county allegedly withheld. When reached by phone on Friday, Lee said that he could not comment without his attorney on the line and that he could not reach his attorney immediately.
Under the terms of the 2019 agreement, the county press release said, “the county had the ability to force Data Stream off several county-owned towers upon which they are located free of charge or to terminate Data Stream’s use of transmission equipment owned by the [Fauquier County Broadband Authority] that Data Stream continues to use to this day.” If Data Stream was found to be in violation of the agreement, the release continued, the terms of the agreement “would allow the county to terminate the agreement and require repayment by Data Stream of previously provided incentive payments to Data Stream by the Fauquier County Economic Development Authority.”
The press release from the county said that “the county and the FCBA held off on officially terminating the agreement after notice was provided to Data Stream that they were in violation of the terms of the agreement. The county continues its efforts to work with Data Stream to resolve those concerns and ensure that citizens were provided the intended levels of service under the agreement.”
Data Stream has received millions of dollars from the county in exchange for providing fixed-wireless internet service to hundreds of county residents at subsidized rates under the terms of the 2019 agreement.
Any disruption to service stemming from the dispute could have major implications for the households who rely on the service. For many residents, the company has provided the only option for high-speed internet service, although many homes, even those near one of the 15 towers from which Data Stream broadcasts signals, are unable to connect to the service because trees or hills obstruct the signal. Some customers who did manage to connect to the service have complained of frequent and prolonged service outages.
