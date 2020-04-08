The athletic fields at area middle schools and high schools sit vacant and mostly unused.
But observe for a while and you might see small bursts of activity, especially around Fauquier High.
Two weeks ago a father took his young son to the FHS tennis courts for a little remote control toy car action.
Last Friday, two teenagers engaged in a game of long toss, throwing a baseball to each other from 150 feet in the empty space between Fauquier’s baseball and softball fields.
The back of Fauquier’s grounds has a short nature trail connecting to Timber Fence Parkway, allowing walkers to stroll through FHS to reach walking trails at the WARF. So people occasionally still drift by on peaceful strolls.
Fauquier High activities director Mark Ott is keeping an eye on things at Fauquier’s expansive grounds. “I ride by,” Ott said. “We try to keep (people) off the track and batting cages and off the tennis courts. Fauquier High is a central location. We don’t have the ability of the other schools to lock the facility up. People will not get arrested. They have to stay off school grounds.
"It’s killing me, I can’t take my kid to the batting cages,” said Ott, whose daughter Zoe is a softball senior.
Now most school tennis courts are padlocked and no longer accessible. The nets have been lowered as a deterrent as well. The tracks at Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run are locked up.
Kettle Run AD Paul Frye says he goes to his office three days a week to do work and check on things. Two weeks ago, he said there were “a lot of people everywhere,” including action on the tennis courts. With COVID-19 precautions escalated and the courts padlocked, most action at KRHS has dried up.
“We’re still getting a salary. The outside facilities have to be kept up. We have (fall) schedules to do,” said Frye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.