Average real estate tax bills would rise by $92 next year under the $422.3 million budget Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla released Friday. The spending plan proposes a 2-cent increase in the real estate tax rate to add 24 new firefighter positions, fund public safety and general staff raises and pay for a new water system project in Opal to allow for future development.
The budget does not, however, include the extra $4.1 million in county funding that Fauquier County schools Superintendent David Jeck requested to help fund 5% raises for all teachers and staff next school year. However, it does reflect an identical amount of additional state funding the school division is expecting, which will fund a portion of the raises.
“We are requesting [the extra county funding], and are hopeful that the county will fund it to us,” Denise Sandlin, assistant superintendent for business and planning, said Friday.
McCulla's proposed budget raises the current real estate tax rate from 90.3 cents to 92.3 cents per $100 in assessed value. The $92 average tax bill increase is based on an average home assessment of $460,445. The plan reflects an additional $18.6 million in spending over the current year, according to McCulla’s executive budget summary.
During their budget deliberations in the coming weeks, the county board can choose to reduce the advertised tax rate of 92.3 cents but cannot adopt a higher rate, the summary said.
McCulla’s budget proposes a “step” pay increase for sheriff’s office and fire and rescue personnel, which would result in salary increases between 1.5% and 5%, depending on employees’ positions on the pay scale. All other employees would receive a 2.1% pay bump under McCulla’s plan.
The proposed 2024 budget also includes $35.9 million to pay debt related to the renovation and expansion of Taylor Middle School. That figure is too low, however, to cover the ever-rising cost of the project, Sandlin said.
The latest estimate of the project’s cost is $56.6 million, which reflects supply-chain slow-downs and the rising costs of construction materials, among other economic factors, she said. The original cost estimate was $40 million.
“They are not recognizing that costs have gone up,” Sandlin said.
The additional positions in the county’s professional fire and rescue staff are intended to ensure that both a fire engine and an ambulance are always available to go on emergency calls. Currently, both usually are available, but not always, according to Lisa Henty, director of the county Office of Management and Budget.
The proposed budget does not introduce many new initiatives beyond
The additional fire and rescue staff come on top of 15 additional positions added during the current year. The county expects to apply for a federal SAFER grant to help cover the cost of the new positions, as it did last year, McCulla’s summary said.
The budget includes $7.6 million to design and construct the necessary water infrastructure improvements for Opal.
The county also expects to begin spending state grant money it received to improve broadband internet service to underserved areas of the county. The project will fund an additional 705 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide high-speed internet service to about 10,000 homes, the budget summary said.
For the school division, the budget also includes $3.3 million for one-time “critical maintenance needs” as prioritized by the school division.
In a statement, McCulla said the budget “funds multiple key initiatives, with many needs remaining unfunded due to the financial resources available.”
“I look forward to working with the board of supervisors over the next month to develop a budget that focuses on responsibly delivering essential programs and services to the citizens throughout the county with finite financial resources as the economy continues to remain in flux, as inflation rates continue to trend higher than expectations and jobs numbers remain below national goals,” he said.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story inaccurately reported that Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla's proposed budget included $4.1 million in extra county funding requested by Fauquier County School Division Superintendent David Jeck for next school year. The budget does not include funding for that request. The Times regrets the error.
