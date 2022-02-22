County Administrator Paul McCulla will propose lowering the real estate tax rate this year, according to a public notice issued Feb. 16. But because real estate values rose significantly last year after a four-year interval between reassessments, the average tax bill would still increase by about 18% if the new rate is adopted.
Currently set at 99.4¢ per $100 of assessed value — the rate has not changed since 2019 — McCulla’s budget proposal would lower the tax rate to 94¢, which would mark the lowest rate in 13 years. Overall, McCulla’s proposed budget will exceed the current budget by 15.3%, according to the notice.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Granger (Center District) clarified Monday that the 94¢ rate cited in the public notice is most likely higher than the rate supervisors will adopt this spring, calling the 94¢ rate a “no-higher-than number” that would fund the agency budget requests received so far.
The county administrator’s office will release a full proposed budget and tax rate schedule on Friday, Feb. 25. A public hearing will be held March 15, and supervisors are set to adopt the FY 2023 budget on April 4.
“The board’s got over a month of budget meetings where they will discuss and hash out this rate. I would fully expect the no-higher-than number not to be the adopted rate,” Granger said. “A lot of this stuff has kind of been on hold for a couple of years. [County agencies] are making the asks, but that goes back to — it may not get funded,” he added.
Real estate taxes are the main source of local revenue for the county government, accounting for $102 million of the total $160 million in local revenue included in the current $192 million general fund budget. (The current adopted county budget totals $341 million, including the school division.)
The tax is divided into three components. Currently, an 85.5¢ tax goes to the general fund, a 13.3¢ fire and rescue levy pays for those services and 0.6¢ goes toward a fund that pays the owners of working farms to keep their land undeveloped.
After last year’s reassessment, each cent of real estate tax is now worth roughly $1.45 million, county budget director Lisa Henty explained Monday. A 94¢ tax rate for 2022 would equate to roughly $18 million in additional real estate tax revenue overall compared to the current budget.
Last year, outside the regular annual budget process, county supervisors committed millions in additional spending to fund permanent pay raises for county employees, including teachers, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies. Supervisors also recently funded 12 new professional firefighter positions for Warrenton, committing the county to $1.1 million of additional yearly spending.
Planned capital improvement projects will also drive the need for more revenue. The construction of a consolidated courthouse, the construction of a Bealeton fire station, improvements to the Central Sports Complex and the expansion and renovation of Taylor Middle School are all included in the county’s current five-year spending plan.
Additionally, the school division’s draft budget asks for an additional $10.3 million in funding over last year from county taxpayers, part of an overall 12.7% spending increase proposed to increase teachers’ pay. Through off-cycle adjustments to the current year’s budget, supervisors have already committed $2.9 million to that request. Neither Granger nor Henty, however, indicated whether supervisors are prepared to fund the remaining $7.4 million request in its entirety.
State legislation could affect county budget
Also a factor is the possible repeal of the 2.5% state tax on groceries and other legislation pending in Richmond. Two-fifths of the tax on groceries funds local governments, another two-fifths goes to local school divisions and one-fifth pays for local road projects.
The House of Delegates passed a bill Feb. 15 that would repeal all taxes on groceries, which would reduce Fauquier County revenues by about $2.5 million. The Senate passed a compromise measure the same day that would reduce the grocery tax to 1%, keeping funding for local governments in place. As the two chambers begin the process of reconciling the two competing bills, Gov. Glenn Youngkin continues to advocate for a full repeal of the tax, as he did during his campaign last year.
Granger also pointed to Senate Bill 472, which would allow localities to impose up to a 1% sales tax to fund the construction or renovation of schools. That bill, which passed the Senate last month and is currently in a House committee, could ease the burden on local real estate tax revenue.
Specifically, nearly $60 million of planned spending to renovate and expand Cedar Lee and Taylor middle schools could, in theory, be shifted from real estate owners if the bill is passed. “A lot of long-term tax implications are going to come out of what happens in the General Assembly,” said Granger.
