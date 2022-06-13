County Administrator Paul McCulla, the top-ranking executive in Fauquier County’s government for 16 years, announced Monday that he will retire, effective July 1, 2023. “I am providing the board of supervisors a year’s notice to allow the board to work through a hiring process in a comfortable pace that will ensure a suitable successor,” he wrote in a letter to county supervisors.
The county administrator position answers directly to the board of supervisors, and McCulla is often directed to act on the board’s behalf in negotiations with other entities. Supervisors will contract an executive search firm to conduct a nationwide search for candidates to fill the position, Board Chairman Chris Granger (Center District) said on Monday.
McCulla holds a bachelor’s degree and a law degree from the College of William and Mary and first came to the county government in 1991, when he was hired as the county attorney. He was the county’s chief legal counsel until 2006, when he was promoted to his current role.
His tenure as county administrator included two national recessions, one caused by the 2008 financial crisis and the other by the ongoing pandemic. The latter crisis brought unprecedented administrative challenges, as McCulla declared a local state of emergency in 2020 to provide more flexibility in the county’s response to the pandemic.
In addition to the direct response to the pandemic — including organizing testing resources, vaccine clinics and remote-work capabilities for many of the county’s employees — McCulla has overseen the influx of millions in federal and state grants to assist with, among other priorities, the county’s pandemic response and projects to expand rural internet access.
Since he began working for the county in 1991, Fauquier’s population has increased by nearly 50% and some county agencies have expanded at an even faster pace. During McCulla’s tenure as county administrator, for instance, the county’s roster of professional fire and rescue personnel has expanded from 33 to 125. Overall, annual general fund expenditures have more than doubled in real terms since 2006.
Supervisors express appreciation
“It is with deep respect and reluctance that we accept your notice of retirement,” Granger said in a letter to McCulla on behalf of the board Monday. “Your contributions and service to Fauquier County are far reaching and have positioned our community for a successful future.”
Those sentiments were echoed by his fellow supervisors, who credited McCulla with mentoring other county staffers — and the supervisors themselves.
McCulla “help[ed] us to be much better supervisors,” Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District), who was first elected in 2016, told the Fauquier Times. She said that his willingness to stay on for a year while supervisors find a replacement will be especially beneficial to the county. “Very typical of Paul,” she said of his decision to help with the transition.
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District), also first elected in 2016, said that “I have learned a great deal from Paul. His years of service and wealth of knowledge have been instrumental in my work as a supervisor.” He also thanked McCulla for staying on in his role for another year.
Fauquier County “has been the benefactor of a dedicated, intellectual, knowledgeable and trustworthy individual for many years,” said Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District), who has served on the board since 2016.
