Warrenton Town Councilmember Sean Polster was in the nation’s capital recently as part of the local leaders 2020 Presidential Election Task Force. In partnership with the National League of Cities, the task force “will help ensure community issues are uplifted during the 2020 presidential election cycle,” according to a news release.
“Small towns like the Town of Warrenton weave the fabric of America and our citizens’ voices need to be heard by the presidential candidates,” Polster said in the news release. “I am proud to be working with a bipartisan group of elected officials to bring our local issues to the forefront of the national discussion because our residents don’t want the political rhetoric, they want results.”
Polster joined 33 local elected officials from across the country looking to find solutions for cities, towns and villages on the national election stage. During the 2020 presidential election cycle, it is important that every community and resident feel their voice and priorities are being heard.
"Local leaders have a major part to play in the election next November," NLC President Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Indiana, said in the news release. "I’m proud to welcome councilmember Polster to Washington on behalf of the people of the Town of Warrenton. Thanks to his leadership and active participation, this task force will help drive forward innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges facing our nation’s communities.”
It says that this project is to help citizens voices be heard. Here's a simple idea:
How about our elected officials in this Town just start paying attention to their citizens.
I watched as a gentleman spoke before them at a recent meeting, and clearly spelled out multiple issues the Town could be facing because of things the current Town Manager did while the planning and zoning manager. That gentleman was previously a town building inspector and pointed out that he had repeatedly reported there are 37 buildings in the Town that do not have Occupancy Permits because of safety violations. He stated that if these buildings burn, the insurance companies will NOT pay out on them. He said the Town Attorney refused to do anything about it, and the Town Manager just bulldozes any plan she wants through. Issues like this make it obviously clear there is little Council oversight on how this Town is run. His comments were totally ignored and it was easy to see the whole Town Council could care less.
We used to have great council members and managers who listened to citizens. So sad it appears we no longer do.
To all those in the "panhandle" the Town wants to annex: I would recommend you wake up before it is too late! They could care less about you, they just want your money.
