A cat rescue provided a bit of drama for the Sean Polster family during their July vacation in southern Virginia.
As told by Polster -- in a posting on Facebook and interview Monday morning after returning home -- his family rescued a cat that was thrown into the water from a dock by another boater.
“We were just a family on vacation. We docked and went up for ice cream. When we were coming back, a cat followed,” Polster said. After spending a little time with it, the Polsters got back into the boat to leave.
“As we pulled away, the man picked up the cat and threw it. We came back in our pontoon boat and picked it up,” said Polster, an at-large member of Warrenton Town Council.
The cat is now in the care of an animal control service. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction, is trying to find the man who tossed the cat into the water. If found, he faces charges.
“I’m going to be working with them to get a picture out” for the public’s help in identifying the man, Polster said on Monday.
The council member posted a photo on Facebook of a man wearing a blue shirt who, he said, “grabbed the kitten from the dock and threw it into the lake, then sat back down without remorse or caring. We circled back and pulled the cat from the lake and made sure it was taken back to safety.”
The Polsters were vacationing at the John H. Kerr Reservoir in Clarksville, near the North Carolina border.
While in Clarksville, Polster said on Facebook that he “test drove a golf cart, sampled several food trucks and saw great town amenities such as their downtown amphitheater.”
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.