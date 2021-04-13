Council members signal support for draft Warrenton comp plan

The proposed 20-year Warrenton comprehensive plan has garnered fierce opposition from local conservation groups and many members of the public. But at a work session Tuesday afternoon, town council members – aside from Ward 2 Councilman Bill Semple -- expressed little willingness to alter the current draft plan. A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday evening.
Council members cited what they saw as “misconceptions” and “misinformation” about the draft plan in explaining their support. The current draft was recommended by planning commissioners on Feb. 16 on a 5 to 1 vote.
“The public hasn’t been properly educated and they are reacting to misinformation that has been distributed lately,” said Councilman James Hartman (Ward 4). On the issue of the Timber Fence Parkway for instance, Hartman said he was personally opposed to connecting U.S. 211 with U.S. 17, but supported its inclusion in the comprehensive plan.
The bypass has been included in the town’s comprehensive plans for decades, in case developments west of Warrenton make traffic levels in Warrenton unsustainable, he said. “I don’t know why we need to take it out now and tie the hands of future generations,” he explained.
Councilman Renard Carlos (at-large) spoke in the same vein. “We can acknowledge things [might be necessary in the future] without saying we’re 100% for it. We have to plan for the future.”
Hartman had especially pointed words for what he said was misinformation about the draft plan, calling the use of the term “high-speed bypasses” – a term used in literature distributed by Citizens for Fauquier County to describe the potential bypasses – “at best misinformation, at worst a lie.”
Councilwoman Heather Sutphin (Ward 1) said she has talked to many people in town who support the plan as written – most of whom have not spoken at public hearings. “We’re really only hearing one side when people come in to speak [at hearings],” she said. The plan, she argued, “is a huge step in the right direction.”
Planning Manager Denise Harris gave an overview of the draft plan to council members before Tuesday afternoon’s discussion and addressed what she also called “misconceptions” about the plan.
“This is a guide,” she said, “and it does not determine the future. This is like retirement planning. We don’t know what will happen between now and when we retire, but we do our best to plan.” She called the plan a “living document” that could be adapted as circumstances change, citing the pandemic as an example of the town reacting quickly to changes in the town’s circumstances.
Council members aside from Semple often emphasized this point during the work session, which lasted almost three hours. When the issue of connecting streets came up, for instance, Hartman emphasized the fact that council would still need to approve specific projects. “I think there’s a general consensus that we’re going to fire up the bulldozers tomorrow and start connecting roads,” he said. “I don’t think that’s the intent of the plan.”
Harris also repeatedly emphasized the plan does not change zoning ordinances or regulations, contrary to some commenters’ assertions. “Zoning … is not something that this document has the ability to change,” she said. Any changes to zoning must be taken up by town council separately.
Harris pointed out that “town councils do not adopt growth rates.” Population projections included in the draft plan are based on data from past years and “do not pre-determine the future,” she said. The growth rate projected in the draft plan, she added, is lower than projected in some previous comprehensive plans.
Semple initiated most of the ensuing discussion. Echoing concerns from the Fauquier County NAACP, for instance, Semple conducted a lengthy exchange with Town Attorney Whit Robinson about whether the words “affordable housing” should be used in the plan, instead of “attainable housing.” Semple said he was concerned both that the use of the word “attainable” did not meet the requirements of state law and that the plan wasn’t specific enough about expanding affordable housing options.
Robinson said the current wording of the plan did not present a problem, emphasizing the purpose of a comprehensive plan was to provide macro-level guidelines. “This (the comprehensive plan) is a guideline going forward, but more concrete measures … can be made with text changes, ordinance changes,” he said. “I would think the stakeholders would be more interested in the actual production of affordable housing outside of the comprehensive plan.”
Council members agreed, following a common pattern throughout the afternoon’s discussions.
Councilman Brett Hamby (Ward 3) said he wasn’t concerned about lack of micro-level guidance for expanding affordable housing, instead emphasizing he supports an affordable-housing committee or task force that would include stakeholders like the NAACP. “I don’t know if changing the literature will change the outcome.”
Carlos expressed a similar sentiment, arguing changing a word in the plan would not have any effect on concrete outcomes. “I think the biggest obligation of this council is to produce outcomes,” he said – outcomes that would ultimately be determined by future actions taken by town council, not by the comprehensive plan.
Mayor Carter Nevill summed up what appeared to be the view of the majority. “The comp plan is a toolbox and I think that having as many tools in it [as possible] is advantageous.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
