Kettle Run had one of the finest golf seasons in school history last year, winning its sixth straight Northwestern District title and narrowly missed states, falling short by one stroke at regionals.
With several top stars gone, it’s a next-man-up mentality this year.
The 2022 Cougars are anchored by senior Hayes Talomie, junior Brian Slaughter, sophomore Jack Wargo and talented newcomer Jackson Ramage, a junior.
“I’m tempering expectations a little, but we’ve got a legit shot to go to states if we get hot,” said coach Chris Ferrell, a former Kettle Run golfer in his second year as head coach.
The Cougars lost two top guns in No. 1 Ben Gray and No. 2 Colin Doyle to graduation. Gray, who made states as an individual last year, is playing at Shenandoah University and Doyle is attending the University of Virginia. Last year’s No. 3 Evan Gentry moved.
“Don’t remind me. It’s tough,” said Ferrell about losing Gentry. “With Hayes, Brian and Jack I’m not sure we have a bona fide No. 1, but any of those three can emerge.”
A four-year golfer, Talomie, who played No. 4 last year, has matured into the team’s leader and star senior. He’s had rounds of 73, 85 and won a recent district mini tournament with 35 (nine holes).
“Hayes has taken a big stride. He’s a lot more confident in his game. Last year he was nowhere around 73,” Ferrell said. “He’s filled out some and hits it a little farther.”
Slaughter is also excelling. He’s shot 73, 90 and 36. “Brian has taken a big jump,” said Ferrell. “Hayes and Brian are the Ben and Colin of this year.”
Only a sophomore, Wargo is also a huge factor. He was the team’s top performer at the season-opening Curly Licklider meet with 81, and has also shot 83 and 43.
Coupled with newcomer Ramage, the Cougars have four solid scorers.
A new addition to the team, Ramage did not compete in the first meet, but the junior has had two strong performances of 85 and 36 to power his way into the lineup. “He’s a nice surprise,” said Ferrell, who quickly elevated Ramage.
Ferrell said he’s using in-squad competition to determine the other two starting spots in each tournament. The four golfers vying for those include senior Connor Dean and sophomores Mason McEvoy, Case Rober and Wyatt Carver.
Kettle Run has won the first two district mini-tournaments and can clinch their seventh straight title by winning Tuesday’s meet at Winchester Country Club. Handley beat the Cougars at the Curly Licklider.
