Mel Miller had long wanted to keep his cattle from polluting Town Run, a pretty creek that meanders through his Catlett farm. Using a wetlands banking program, he had fenced off most of his pastures from the stream but he still had a mile to go. And that would cost a lot, at least $50,000, not just for the fencing but also for a watering system to serve the cattle once they were barred from the creek.
Miller knew the John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District, a state agency headquartered in Warrenton, was paying 75% to 85% of the cost of such projects, but even that was not enough. “We’re a small operation and every dollar matters,” he said. But in 2019, the district announced that it would start paying up to 100% of the cost.
Miller signed on. And ten months later, in December 2020, the Elkrun Valley Ranch that he runs with his dad sported a mile of grid-like wire fencing and three new cattle watering tanks. The fencing keeps his 90 cows from muddying and polluting the stream while the three new watering tanks, shared by six fields, let Miller rotate his cattle from field to field for grazing.
“To me, it’s pretty exciting to be doing this,” said Miller.
The Millers are participants in the conservation district’s cost-share program, which reimburses Fauquier County landowners for projects that improve water quality. From July 2019 to June 2020, the district set a new record -- $1.2 million – in cost-share payments to landowners. And since last July the district has approved 84 new projects worth $1.2 million more, according to Tom Turner, the conservation district’s director. The reimbursements can run from $1,000 to $100,000 or more: they pay for livestock fencing; stream bank improvements and buffers; animal waste and fertilizer controls and other similar projects. Turner guesses his programs now protect 50% to 60% of his district’s creeks from livestock.
“It’s a win-win-win,” that benefits the farmer, the community and the environment, said Patty Leonard. She and her husband, Jeff, run their 550-acre Al-Mara Farm near Midland, where they graze a 75-cow herd. Their cost-share projects include fencing and buffers and conversion of row-crop land into grass. “We’re drinking this water,” she said. “This is good for our families, our friends and our neighbors.”
Water in Fauquier’s streams is generally of good quality, and has improved over the years. Still, there are spots and stretches that exceed EPA limits for bacteria, and some, like Goose Creek, contain silt that smothers the bugs that fish feed on, according to the Goose Creek Association, a non-profit founded in 1970 to clean up and protect the watershed.
If a stream supports trout, it means that it is cool, clean and healthy, said John Odenkirk, a biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. But one of the main enemies of clean water is livestock. Their sharp hooves erode the banks and silt up the waters. “It’s like a meat-grinder going up and down the stream,” said Odenkirk. And their excretions load the streams with bacteria, making the water unsafe for human consumption.
The remedy is to fence the livestock out, and then plant buffers of grass, bushes and trees along the stream bank (called riparian buffers) to absorb runoff from fields and to shade the creeks from sunlight. Once a project is finished, change can be almost immediate, Odenkirk said. “I’m 100% behind this program,” he said. “It’s a complete no-brainer; it really is.”
Yet Odenkirk has seen resistance. He recalled a presentation he did several years ago to a group of landowners that included a slide of a stream with six-foot high mud banks, caving into the stream. One elderly participant asked, “What’s wrong with that? Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to look?”
Turner said some fear they will have to give up their land rights if they participate in his programs. They won’t, he said. Some don’t want to take money that feels like a subsidy. He said he tells them this is their tax money at work: “If you don’t like paying taxes, this is one way of getting it back.”
The biggest hurdle, however, is the fact that the district only reimburses the landowner after all the work is finished. So the landowner must front all the costs, which can be considerable. And, noted Leonard, a mile of fencing costs the same for a small farmer as a big one, but the big one is likely to have better cash-flow. “If you're a small farmer, and you only have 50 acres; it's going to cost the same amount if you have 500 acres,” she said.
Reimbursement formulas are complicated. On the plus side, some projects merit tax credits, and the district pays farmers for the grazing land they lose when buffers are created. But 100% reimbursement is not guaranteed, as the payment depends on the size of the buffer area, the number of years the fencing will be maintained, and whether contractor quotes exceed the district’s estimates.
George Chester, whose family owns Virginia Farms, LLC, a 1,200-acre Delaplane assemblage that grazes 400 to 500 head of cattle, has property on Goose Creek, Kettle Run, Crooked Run and the small streams that feed them. He said that over the past 20 years he has been fencing off these streams from the cattle, all largely financed through cost-share programs. When he is finished, more than 10 miles of cattle fencing and 15 watering tanks will have been installed.
He said because his current project will surpass the district’s allowed costs, he expects to be paid about $100,000 on a project that will cost him $150,000 or more.
For those who don’t have the cash to pay upfront for their projects, several organizations have stepped in. The state Department of Environmental Quality has an agriculture best management practices loan program to lend money for projects that will reduce water pollution.
The Piedmont Environmental Council has tapped two conservation funds to provide no-interest loans for up to the full project cost. So far, they have approved $280,000 in loans for four projects that protect more than 17,000 feet of streamside and have created more than 100 acres of riparian area, said Mike Kane, the PEC’s director of conservation.
Friends of the Rappahannock, another local non-profit, has a similar no-interest loan program to seed cost-share conservation projects. The loan has to be repaid only to the extent, or percentage, that the conservation district reimburses for the project, said deputy director Bryan Hoffman.
However it works out, the district’s program is the engine that makes these projects happen, said Chester, of Virginia Farms. He noted that few landowners could underwrite 100% of these improvements. “So, without the cost-share support provided by governmental entities such as [the conservation district] most of these projects would likely never be pursued,” he said.
