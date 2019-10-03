CORRECTED: This story has been changed to correctly represent the original report from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies are attempting to identify the man in the photo above. The image was taken from a surveillance video captured in a public space in the McDonald’s restaurant on Marsh Road in Bealeton.
Hartman reported that on Saturday, Sept. 28, the subject pictured in the photo was acting suspiciously, allegedly taking pictures of customers in the men’s restroom. Hartman said the man allegedly placed a cellphone under the men’s bathroom stall as customers used the restroom. (The video surveillance was not in the men's bathroom.)
Anyone who can identify the suspect is urged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity can remain anonymous.
We don't have cameras in the bathroom please edit that statement the image not captured by a surveillance camera in the bathroom it was a interior entrance camera
