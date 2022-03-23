A Haymarket contractor who allegedly defrauded his customers of hundreds of thousands of dollars last year now faces criminal charges in five counties for felony embezzlement and construction fraud.
Ryan Vanover, 40, president of Vanguard Outdoor Living, has been charged with a combined 23 counts of construction fraud and embezzlement in Fauquier, Prince William, Fairfax, Loudoun and Stafford counties. Vanover could face between one and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500 for each count.
Beginning in March 2021, charging documents allege, Vanover solicited personal checks from more than two dozen homeowners as down payments for deck and patio projects. After cashing his client’s checks, however, Vanover broke off contact and never returned to complete the contracted work. By the time of his arrest in December, Vanover had taken more than $600,000 in deposits without providing any services, according to an estimate included in charging documents.
Investigators began looking into Vanover in Fauquier County and other jurisdictions in mid-2021, following reports from several homeowners who’d contracted with Vanover. In Fauquier County, detectives identified four Warrenton-area residents who had paid Vanover deposits ranging from $6,900 to more than $33,000, according to Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Steven Lewis. Vanover was ultimately arrested in Maryland on Dec. 23, 2021. By then, he had outstanding warrants in Fauquier, Fairfax and Prince William counties, Lewis said.
According to a Prince William detective, Vanover was arrested by officers at the MGM National Harbor casino in Prince George’s County, Maryland. He is currently out on bond.
An attorney for Vanover did not respond to a request for comment from the Fauquier Times.
Jay Farris, a Warrenton resident who contracted Vanover to build a deck extension in May of 2021, said that whenever he contacted Vanover about starting work, the contractor would make excuses. Vanover “gave me a spiel about how the cost of materials was going up and [the project] would cost less if I waited,” Farris said. After about a month, “he stopped answering my phone calls. I left messages, left messages, left messages. Nothing,” Farris said. “So, I went by [Vanover’s] office that was in Haymarket, and the building wasn’t there anymore. There’s a hotel going up.”
Despite moving his company’s principal office to a Manassas address more than two years prior, Vanover continued to list a previous business address — located on Jefferson Street in Haymarket — on contracts into 2021, according to copies of contracts obtained by the Fauquier Times. Vanguard Outdoor Living’s Haymarket office had, in fact, been demolished in 2019, according to the Prince William County department of building development. A Hilton Garden Inn opened on the location on March 1.
Vanover also falsely claimed to Farris and other homeowners that he’d received county approval for their projects. According to the Fauquier Department of Community Development, Vanover hasn’t applied for a building permit since January of 2021.
A Google review signed by Daniel McGregor, a Warrenton resident who hired Vanover in June of 2021, said that Vanover “was very responsive when he was trying to close the deal and get my down payment. After we paid him a substantial sum of money, he completely ghosted us.”
According to a lawsuit filed in August by another Warrenton homeowner, Vanover engaged in a “scheme to defraud” his customers and performed only enough work “necessary to reap as much money as [he] could … before abandoning the project.” The lawsuit also alleged that Vanover was appropriating company funds for personal use and that Vanover’s company, at the time, was “experiencing a cashflow shortage such that it cannot meet its current debts.”
On July 22, 2021, Vanover took out a $250,000 loan from the Bethesda branch of Kalamata Capital Group, a small business cash advance company. When Vanover then failed to repay loan installments, the lender filed a lawsuit in Montgomery County Circuit Court, according to filings.
State Corporation Commission records show that Vanguard Outdoor Living filed for dissolution on Aug. 20, 2021. Four lawsuits have since been filed against Vanover and his now-dissolved company. In addition to his pending criminal charges, judges in Prince William and Montgomery counties have ordered Vanover to pay a total of more than $571,000 in civil damages.
Liam Bowman may be reached at lbowman@fauquier.com
