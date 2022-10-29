Warrenton planning commissioners hammered Amazon’s agents for a proposed data center Tuesday, Oct. 25 on topics ranging from projected noise levels, to jobs for residents, to the likely visibility of the 57-foot-high building. At times the tone was testy, and one commissioner, Gerald Johnston, declared that he was leaving Warrenton partly because “we did not want to live beside a data center.”
The strongest words came from Commissioner Ali Zarabi, who has made it clear he is opposed to the center because data centers are not part of the town’s comprehensive plan and because he is unhappy with how zoning laws were amended last year to allow them. “I unfortunately feel that this application has been wrapped in secrecy and half truths, no truth, and misinformation from its genesis and it's pretty difficult for me to have confidence in the process,“ he said. Data center opponents applauded him loudly.
Amazon had some surprises, too. Its attorney – John Foote, of Walsh, Colluci, Lubely & Walsh – announced that Amazon would be willing to share the cost of burying electric distribution lines to its proposed building, at Blackwell Road and Lee Highway. He also said the company would abide by the toughest of Warrenton’s noise standards as its engineers worked to make the data center quieter.
But critics of the proposal were wary of his promises and his phrasing. “Beware the silver tongue,” said Spencer Snakard, president of the citizens’ group Protect Fauquier, at a meeting the following day. Snakard lives near Vint Hill Road, in one of the neighborhoods that could be affected by new power lines.
Balloon study
Tuesday’s session turned contentious early when Boyd Sipe, a manager at Wetland Studies and Solutions of Gainesville, showed photos he had taken during the so-called balloon test on Sept. 15 that was required for the application. Wetland Studies hoisted balloons to the height of the proposed data center on its site so residents could tell whether they would be able to see the building from spots around town.Sipes showed photos taken at seven locations selected by the town’s staff: The balloons were not visible in six. In one, near Walker Drive, the center would be quite visible.
But Lawrence said he had taken pictures of the balloons from various locations and it appeared to him that Sipes had not zoomed in to see balloons in the distance. “These are crappy pictures,” he said, which “really strains my confidence.”
Foote pointed out that the locations were agreed on by the town staff. “And you could still take a crappy picture from an agreed-upon site,” said Lawrence.
Noise issues
Foote was also questioned closely about a noise study the company presented Sept. 9 in its application. The noise study had said the data center would exceed the town’s limits only in a zone stretching north across U.S. 17, where no people live. However, data center opponents have claimed that the study used a noise limit table for industrial zones instead of one designed for residential areas.
Lawrence asked Foote if Amazon would use the stricter residential table, and Foote answered yes. But Foote said another provision in the ordinance – a penalty for a site that produces a “tone” – still has to be clarified. The ordinance defines a tone as a “hum or screech,” but Foote said those terms were subjective.
Foote said meeting Warrenton’s noise ordinance –“probably the strictest that we've ever run across” -- was requiring Amazon’s engineers to engage in a “substantial engineering exercise,” which was taking more time than anticipated.
All that said, Foote said the company would meet the noise code. “They have to provide equipment which meets your ordinance or they can't get a site plan approval,” he said.
Jobs
Amazon has been saying for a year that the data center would host 52 jobs, though it is unclear how many would be high-tech positions. Lawrence pressed Foote on whether the company might hire only Warrenton residents, or create a data center jobs training program in town. The question appeared to take Foote by surprise, but he said he believed Amazon would consider it.
“I’ll take that as a no,” said Lawrence.
When Foote objected, Lawrence said, “I'll take it as a no until you get back to me.”
Transmission lines
One other sensitive issue is electric power to the data center. Earlier plans had labeled eight acres west of the site on Blackwell Road for a “proposed substation.” But plans displayed Tuesday labeled the area “future use.” That’s because Amazon has been working with Dominion Energy to find an alternative location for a substation to send distribution lines to the data center, Foote said.
The planned substation has encountered strong resistance from town and county residents because Dominion has proposed building 230 kV transmission lines to feed the station. Because those lines, with their wide rights-of-way and 100-foot towers would cross numerous homesteads and neighborhoods, the project has birthed a “Stop The Power Towers” movement.
If no substation were needed, or if an alternative location were chosen, residents might be mollified, but the power-feed plans are vague and, in the end, the routes would be determined by the State Corporation Commission in Richmond.
Foote said Amazon was willing to share costs with Dominion to bury “distribution” lines, but he did not use the term “transmission lines,” which are what concerns neighbors. Opponents of the data center said at a teach-in on Wednesday that the gesture was virtually meaningless. First, they noted, if the distribution lines come from a substation next door, they would be only 250 feet long. Second, said Snakard of Protect Fauquier, “I think they are responsible for that anyway. I had to pay to get power to my house.”
Where commissioners stand on the issue
In comments at the end of the meeting, the commissioners signaled – some more clearly than others – where they stood on the project. Zarabi was opposed. Ryan Stewart and James Lawrence appeared skeptical, but Steve Ainsworth seemed less so.
Johnston, who lives closest to the proposed site, said the possibility of a nearby data center was one reason he was moving, and therefore resigning from the planning commission; this was his last meeting. Chairwoman Susan Helander was absent.
Unknown is whether there will be another work session like this one before the issue goes to a formal planning commission public hearing. While Amazon said it had more work to do on its application, vice-chair James Lawrence, who filled in for the absent Helander, said he needed legal advice on how to decide what meeting to hold next.
