U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman announced today that submissions are being accepted for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. All high school students who live in Virginia’s 5th District are encouraged to participate. The deadline for submissions is April 15 at 4:30 p.m.
Art entries will be judged by the 5th District Art Advisory Board, which is comprised of artists, gallery owners, art teachers and photographers from across the District, according to a news release from Riggleman’s office. The winning piece will hang in the U. S. Capitol Tunnel for one year and the artist will be invited to a reception at the U. S. Capitol, along with all district winners from across the nation.
“There are so many talented artists in the 5th District and I encourage high school students to submit their favorite artwork in this competition. It is a great opportunity to display your artistic gift and imagination for many people to view and appreciate during visits to the Capitol,” Riggleman said in the news release.
All rules and guidelines can be found on Riggleman’s website at riggleman.house.gov/services/art-competition. Submissions can be delivered to either the Charlottesville District Office, 686 Berkmar Circle, second floor, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or the Danville District Office 308 Craghead St., Suite 102-D, Danville, VA 24541.
For questions contact Denise Van Valkenburg in the Danville District office at 434-791-2596 or denise.vanvalkenburg@mail.house.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.